We Only Find Them When They're Dead #5 Review: Immensely Satisfying

We Only Find Them When They're Dead #5 7.5/10 It all comes down to this as the mystery of the titanic dead beings called gods gets a huge new wrinkle as one space captain finally completes some old business.

The end of a storyline brings answers and more questions as the spaceship Vihaan 2 literally goes where no human has ever gone before. This is not done without some challenges in pacing and characterization, but as a whole work of literature, We Only Find Them When They're Dead #5 remains largely satisfying.

The space "cop" Paula Richter has autopsy ship captain Georges Malik dead to rights and demands answers for something from years before. The two of them are complementary elements of this futuristic economy. The head of a crew mines colossal humanoid corpses for vital resources, and her as the ones charged with regulating that industry. Standing on the body of one of these neighborhood-sized humanoid corpses, they have a conversation steeped in tension and intent that finally brings a kind of closure to their lengthy rivalry.

However, Al Ewing's script gave much less play to supporting characters and has a climactic act that felt too facile. Luckily, something even more spectacular happened to overshadow that stumble and change the entire title's status quo. The overall product is good in the context of the entire story, but this installment doesn't give much to bring you in.

Simone di Meo, Mariasara Miotti, and AndWorld Design delivered on the visual storytelling in a very effective way, producing gasp-inducing moments as well as moments of quiet intensity. There is a lot to like here, but this is an inspired original graphic novel masquerading as a good periodical series, in all honesty. RATING: HONORABLE MENTION.

By Al Ewing, Simone di Meo

* Destiny has come for the endeavors of the Vihaan II. * Malik and Richter face off for the last time and only one will survive. * Their uncertain futures will be forever changed by a shattering discovery. *