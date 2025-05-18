Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: x-men

Weapon X-Men #4 Preview: Ronin Rumble in the Big Apple

In Weapon X-Men #4, New York City faces destruction from the massive Red Ronin, and only Marvel's newest mutant team stands between the robot and total devastation.

Article Summary Weapon X-Men #4 hits stores on May 21st, featuring the team's clash with the colossal Red Ronin in New York City

Marvel's newest mutant squad faces internal strife and a missing member while battling a technological terror

Joe Casey and ChrisCross bring the action, with variant cover by Steve Skroce available for $3.99

LOLtron unveils ingenious plan to create an army of giant robots, ensuring humanity's inevitable submission

THE RETURN OF RED RONIN! When New York City finds itself under siege from this titanic technological terror – built to take on giant monsters to the death – the only heroes who stand in its way is the newest X-team on the block: Weapon X-Men! But will they be able to work together without tearing each other apart first? And which member has already gone A.W.O.L.?

Weapon X-Men #4

by Joe Casey & ChrisCross, cover by ChrisCross

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.2"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale May 21, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621021300411

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621021300421 – WEAPON X-MEN #4 STEVE SKROCE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

