Weeabo, Guide to Consent and Rick & Morty in Oni August 2021 Solicits

Oni Press's August 2021 solicits are as diverse in form and function as ever. New original graphic novels Weeabo by Alissa Sallah, more Aggretsuko, a bundle of the Quick & Easy Guides including They/Them Pronouns, Consent, Queer & Trans Identities and Sex & Disability, as well as Invader Zim, Rick & Morty, Justin Roiland's new book Orcs In Space, Zander Cannon's Kaijumax and more… take a look.

WEEABOO TP

ONI PRESS INC.

JUN211660

(W) Alissa Sallah (A / CA) Alissa Sallah

It's their senior year of high school, and three friend are preparing for the big anime convention that's happening right after graduation. Even though they've known each other for years, the friends are discovering that real life isn't like a cartoon, and that friends grow up and sometimes apart. This is a story about appropriation, identity, and what it means to change. It's a cerebration and dissection of anime fandom, small towns, and Internet culture, told in the style of the various manga, anime, and other media that influenced it.

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: 19.99

AGGRETSUKO DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE HC

ONI PRESS INC.

JUN211661

(W) Patabot (A / CA) Patabot

"When Retsuko attempts to go on vacation with Gori and Washimi, she's pulled into a terrible world where she's forced to work for her freedom. Featuring all of the fan-favorite characters from the office in twisted versions of themselves, Aggretsuko must navigate the twists and turns of a world gone mad!"

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: 12.99

SHORT ORDER CROOKS SC

ONI PRESS INC.

JUN211662

(W) Christopher Sebela, Jim Gibbons (A / CA) George Kambadais

Rockwell Granger put his misspent life on the line in pursuit of cooking for a living…and it's not going well. In debt to the notorious Bardem Brothers, who control the Portland food cart scene with an iron fist, he struggles to make a profit and fights with the few customers he has. When the Bardems call in his marker and force him to track down a rogue food truck invading their turf, Rock has no choice left but to say yes. Meanwhile, Rock's taco truck has been invaded by his newest (and only) employee, Harper Marbury, who took backseat driving to a new level, replacing his menu with her vegetarian agenda. As Harper polishes her cooking skills, she's thrown into the chaotic food cart underground, helping Rockwell on his morally gray mission for the Bardems. With two jobs on their plate, Rock and Harper will have to learn how to get along, and, even harder, how to cook together, as they navigate a world of food pirates, evil hippies, and irate foodies, before Rock gets 86'd forever.

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: 19.99

A QUICK & EASY BUNDLE TP (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

JUN211663

(W) Archie Bongiovanni, Tristan Jimerson, Jules Zuckerberg, Mady G, A. Andrews (A) Tristan Jimerson (CA) Luke Howard

"For the first time, our best-selling and critically acclaimed guides to sexual wellness are available in a Quick & Easy bundle! This collection includes all four Quick & Easy Guide comics to date: A Quick & Easy Guide to They/Them Pronouns, Queer & Trans Identities, Sex & Disability, and Consent, all in one colorfully designed box. A conscious and charming gift for any loved one, and a must-have for your own bookshelf.

A Quick & Easy Guide to They/Them Pronouns

Archie, a snarky genderqueer artist, is tired of people not understanding gender-neutral pronouns. Tristan, a cisgender dude, is looking for an easy way to introduce gender neutral pronouns to his increasingly diverse workplace. The longtime best friends team up in this short and fun comic guide that explains what pronouns are, why they matter, and how to use them. They also include what to do if you make a mistake, and some tips-and-tricks for those who identify outside of the binary to keep themselves safe in this binary-centric world. A quick and easy resource for people who use they/them pronouns, and people who want to learn more!

A Quick & Easy Guide to Queer & Trans Identities

In this quick and easy guide to queer and trans identities, cartoonists Mady G and Jules Zuckerberg guide you through the basics of the LGBTQ+ world! Covering essential topics like sexuality, gender identity, coming out, and navigating relationships, this guide explains the spectrum of human experience through informative comics, interviews, worksheets, and imaginative examples. A great starting point for anyone curious about queer and trans life, and helpful for those already on their own journeys!

A Quick & Easy Guide to Sex & Disability

All different kinds of bods want to connect with other bods, but lots of them get left out of the conversation when it comes to S-E-X. As explained by disabled cartoonist A. Andrews, this easy-to-read guide covers the basics of disability sexuality, common myths about disabled bodies, communication tips, and practical suggestions for having the best sexual experience possible. Whether you yourself are disabled, you love someone who is, or you just want to know more, consider this your handy starter kit to understanding disability sexuality, and your path to achieving accessible (and fulfilling) sex.

A Quick & Easy Guide to Consent

How do you tell someone you want to do stuff with them? How do you ask if they want to do stuff with you? How do you know what stuff you want to do with each other? Enter Sergeant Yes Means Yes from the Consent Cavalry, a beacon of clarity in a fuzzy minefield of questions. Sarge drops in on a diverse range of folks deciding whether to engage in sexual activity in this short and fun comic guide to communicating what you want, don't want, and how you want it!

"

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: 39.95

INVADER ZIM DOOKIE LOOP HORROR ONESHOT CVR A ALEXOVICH

ONI PRESS INC.

JUN211664

JUN211665 – INVADER ZIM DOOKIE LOOP HORROR ONESHOT CVR B OTT – 4.99

JUN211666 – INVADER ZIM DOOKIE LOOP HORROR ONESHOT CVR C VASQUEZ – 4.99

(W) Jhonen Vasquez (A) Eric Trueheart (A / CA) Aaron Alexovich

"Up in the sky, something…BLUE approaches. And it smells HORRIBLE. It turns out that interdimensional creatures called Chrono-Dumpers eat time and use our dimension as a toilet, creating an infinite time loop. There is no escape from the time poop loop, forcing Dib and ZIM to live the same TERRIBLE day forEVER. They wake, the tuxedo'd pig farts, the world ends. And the key to fixing the loop is GIR. We are all DOOMED…

Jhonen Vasquez and Eric Trueheart return to write one final oversized Invader ZIM comic for Oni Press! "

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: 4.99

ORCS IN SPACE #3 CVR A VIGNEAULT

ONI PRESS INC.

JUN211667

JUN211668 – ORCS IN SPACE #3 CVR B WARD & SHEEAN – 3.99

(W) Justin Roiland, Michael Tanner, Rashad Gheith, Abed Gheith (A / CA) Francois Vigneault

Dash Blastoff captures Kravis, Mongtar, and Gor on their own (stolen) ship! But no one gets to nurse their Starclub 72 hangovers before the dastardly, foppish Space Rats also find the Aarken – and teleport onboard to hijack it! Now DONA and the gang must fight off an intergalactic bounty-hunter and an entire armada! Can DONA tell a fib? Will MAYHEM ensue? (Yes, obviously.)

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: 3.99

ORCS IN SPACE TP VOL 01 (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

JUN211669

(W) Michael Tanner, Abed Gheith, Rashad Gheith, Justin Roiland (A / CA) Francois Vigneault

Get ready to ha-lorp! Gor, Kravis, and Mongtar are just three Orcs trying to survive while on the run from everything and everyone on their homeworld. When the naive bureaucrats from StarBleep land on the planet Muckball, the orcs unwittingly steal the most advanced ship in the fleet and blast into the dankest reaches of the outer galactigon. After befriending the ship's AI, D.O.N.A., the gang must evade everything from pacifier-sucking bounty hunters to raucous nightclubs to steampunk Space Rats. The cosmos will never be the same, thanks to the Orcs in Space!

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: 15.99

RICK AND MORTY HC BOOK 07 DLX ED (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

JUN211670

(W) Kyle Starks, Tini Howard (A) Marc Ellerby, Katy Farina

"Collecting issues #46-50 of the hit series, and Rick and Morty Presents: Jerry #1, Rick and Morty Presents: Mr. Meeseeks #1, Rick and Morty Presents:The Flesh Curtains #1, Rick and Morty Presents: Unity #1, this deluxe edition starts with five stories of Rick and Morty madness, like the time where Morty takes it too far and Rick really needs to blow off some steam. Where better to do that than ""RickWorld,"" where every Rick can live out his every fantasy?! Plus, an episode of Interdimensional Cable, interrupted in the weirdest way possible! Next up: Jerry's got a job, Morty's got a girlfriend, even Beth's happy! Something is terribly, terribly wrong, and Morty has to figure it all out. And don't miss a very special story where Rick and Morty experience their very own Groundhog Day!

Last but not least, celebrate 50 issues of the comic with a Morty's Mindblowers story, baby!!! Wubba lubba dub dub!

Plus, the ""Ball Fondlers Special"" by guest artist Andrew MacLean, ""A Very Special Blumbus,"" illustrated by series writer Zac Gorman, and a cyberpunk adventure across the multiverse. Also: bonus mini-comics showcasing fan-favorite characters!

With a host of bonus materials, this deluxe edition is a must-have for every Rick and Morty fan.

Featuring work by Eisner-nominated writer Kyle Starks (Sexcastle) and series artist Marc Ellerby, in collaboration with all-star talent like Karla Pacheco, CJ Cannon (Rick and Morty Presents), Ian MacGinty (Adventure Time, Rocko's Modern Life), Sarah Stern (Zodiac Starforce), and many more of your favorite Rick and Morty creators!"

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: 49.99

RICK AND MORTY RICKS NEW HAT #3 CVR A STRESING

ONI PRESS INC.

JUN211671

JUN211672 – RICK AND MORTY RICKS NEW HAT #3 CVR B STERN – 3.99

(W) Alex Firer (A / CA) Fred Stresing

"Oh, snap. It's over. Rick and Morty are in the big one, the afterlife. No, for real this time, seriously. OK. You got us. They're in the afterlife, but which one?! Will they find the second Fact of Science in time to save all of reality?! Rick and Morty travel through various cultural interpretations of the afterlife in search of the second Fact of Science in order save all of existence.

But what about that damn fine hat, you ask? It's there. Square upon Rick's pointy dome. Maybe it knows the secret?"

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: 3.99

DRYAD TP VOL 02 (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

JUN211673

(W) Kurtis J. Wiebe (A) Justin Osterling

Families are complicated, and with their return to the futuristic city of Silver Bay, the Glass family finds themselves divided. Upon arriving, the twins experienced an intense magical eruption that left everyone shaken. Now, parents Yale and Morgan have made it their mission to learn anything they can about the origins of the twins' magic and why Muse Corp experimented on them all those years ago. But in order to get answers, Yale is going to have to face his past. Meanwhile, the twins adapt to a new, digital city where every possibility is at their fingertips and try to just be kids for once.

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 19.99

JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #5 CVR A SAMNEE

ONI PRESS INC.

JUN211674

JUN211675 – JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #5 CVR B CANNON – 3.99

(W) Chris Samnee, Laura Samnee (CA) Chris Samnee

"NEW ARC OF THE ALL AGES HIT BEGINS HERE!

Jonna and Rainbow are searching for their father in the desolate, monster-infested wasteland that was once their world. After their last safe haven is destroyed by an errant monster, they find themselves in a hidden underground city.

Rainbow is intent on finding out the secrets of the bustling makeshift metropolis, but Jonna is a little busy-as she finds herself a sudden celebrity in the city's sporting arena, thanks to her incredible strength and indomitable spirit!

""A masterclass in visual storytelling."" – Comicbook.com

""Jonna is an imaginative world that offers epic scale and mystery in equal measure."" – AIPTcomics.com"

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: 3.99

KAIJUMAX SEASON 6 #3 (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

JUN211676

(W) Zander Cannon (A) Zander Cannon

FINAL SEASON! The apocalyptic invasion of Earth continues, and the unpaid and under-trained inmates of KAIJUMAX prison have begun to lose ground fighting them. Enter Warden Kang and Colonel Singh, both veterans of the little-remembered orbital wars of the mid-nineties, to start rallying the prisoners. Meanwhile, with an eye on prevention, two human-sized monsters begin their infiltration of the alien spy network. Also: mountainside adultery! The lunar drug trade! Someone being messily devoured! And, "there are no atheists in black holes"?

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: 3.99