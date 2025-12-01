Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Digital, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: , , ,

Week Two Of IllyanaGate From X-Men: Age of Revelation (XSpoilers)

X-Men: Age of Revelation Infinity Comic #5 by Tim Seeley and Phillip Sevy is out on Marvel Unlimited now. Just how will it go down? Because last issue's portrayal of Magik, returned to the hellish afterworld and bondage that she once escaped from, saw the creators get extreme responses online, including death threats. We're calling it Illyanagate. And that was just part one. Part two sees Illyana captured by Belasco…

Ilyana Magik
While Darkchild is captured by the aardvarkian demon S'ym. They are two separate individuals here in Limbo.

We know that in the Age of Revelation, after Illyana's death, it is the Darkchild that returned to life and took the Darkchild territories in Illyana's name.

But in Limbo, it is Illyana who is pulling strings, even from a position of subservience. She is igniting a war in hell, exploiting the jealousies, envy and suspicion that are Limbo's currency.

Turning Hell against itself, and giving her, and maybe her demonic counterpart, a way out…

However, it is not Darkchild who aims to manipulate and deceive those around her. It is Illyana Rasputin herself, stripped of power, but managing to wield it just the same…

Perdition Lost Part 2. When Magik's mission goes awry and leads to her untimely death, she wakes up as Illyana in a familiar place…Limbo! Will she be able to escape the place that tormented her youth, and will her demonic side get in the way?

