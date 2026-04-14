Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Joker, deathstroke, robin

Who Are The New Robins In Absolute Batman #19? (Spoilers)

Who Are The New Robins In Absolute Batman #19 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta out tomorrow? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Meet the new team of Robins in Absolute Batman #19, recruited by the sinister Absolute Joker.

The Robins suit up in color-coded power armor, each reflecting their classic comic identities.

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta deliver major character reveals and start a thrilling new story arc.

Okay, I give in. The new look of the Absolute Robins, the folk working for the Absolute Joker, which does not even appear in Absolute Batman #19, aside from in this ad, is out and about. We mentioned last month that they would have had power suits, but not that some of them would be quite this big.

But with Absolute Batman #19 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta out tomorrow, who will be in each power suit is suddenly a lot clearer courtesy of the colours. This is what I guessed previously...

"We have already seen Dick Grayson working as an EMT on the streets of Gotham, and the Medical Robin is in Nightwing-ish blue. Jason Todd is often Red Robin or Red Hood, and the Red Robin above is the one holding a massive gun. Tim Drake is usually on the green side, so is that him on the left? Stephanie Brown is Spoiler purple, so that's her on the right. So is that little Damian at the back? Maybe not, this Bruce has no actual kids that we know of… and he's yellow. Who else is yellow… The Signal! Is that Duke Thomas at the back?"

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #19

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE SCARECROW EMERGES FROM THE SHADOWS OF ARK M AS A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS… Poison Ivy proved to be just one of the many horrors within the bowels of the ARK M facility, and as Joker sets his sights on Absolute Batman, he decides to enlist the help of one of the center's most terrifying doctors, Dr. Jonathan Crane. While Bruce Wayne tries to align himself with Barbara Gordon, there's more than one alliance formed in this issue. New debuts, new villains, new arc starts here. $5.99 4/15/202

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!