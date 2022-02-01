Cucked And Killed? It's A Bad Day To Be Thomas Wayne (Spoilers)

Thomas Wayne time! Today's Justice League Incarnate #4, as well as quoting from the Arrowverse, brings a finality to a number of characters. As Darkseid brings the Anti-Life Equation of the Great Darkness to a number of the JLI. Including a certain Thomas Wayne, the Batman of his universe, who saw his son Bruce Wayne killed while his wife, Martha, became the Joker. Justice League Incarnate has seen him teamed up with President Superman… until it all goes wrong.

While another parallel universe in the Omniverse away, in Dark Knights Of Steel #4, we get the origins of the Batman of this world. We knew he was Jor-El's bastard son, but how did that come about in this world of medieval superheroics?

So many Marthas to choose from, Jor-El had to pick the Batman one.

Of course, his fate on that world is the same as on any other. Apart from the Flashpoint Batman world of course, the Thomas Wayne on that one is…

…oh. Oh dear. It really is not a good day to be Thomas Wayne. Or, indeed, Martha…

Well, we all know what Thomas Wayne got up to in the DC Universe before his death…

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #4 (OF 12) CVR A YASMINE PUTRI

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Bengal (CA) Yasmine Putri

The arrival of the Els by spaceship 19 years earlier was a pivotal moment for the kingdom, and a prophecy was born! But what were those early years like for the Els, and how did they come to be monarchs of the kingdom? And what catastrophic event triggered everything that was to follow?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/01/2022 JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #4 (OF 5) CVR A GARY FRANK

(W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Chris Burnham, Andrei Bressan (CA) Gary Frank

THIS ISSUE…A HERO DIES! Doctor Multiverse discovers there is a threat greater than Darkseid! Is the Justice League Incarnate's only option to work with the Lord of Apokolips? Meanwhile, on Earth-7, Orion and Aquawoman lead the rest of the team to gain control of the Oblivion Engine! But by the time this issue is over…a member of Justice League Incarnate meets their end!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/01/2022