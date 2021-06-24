Wendy's Tweets Out World-Weary Watchmen Meme

Who watches the Watchmen? And who tweets out Wendy's Watchmen posts? That was the question humanity had to grapple with yesterday as a social media employee freelancing for fast-food chain Wendy's references a meme in an attempt to farm likes/attention for their employer. And despite the world-weariness of the whole endeavour, it seems to have worked.

This is a reference to an old meme, using a picture of Dr. Manhattan from Watchmen with a caption expressing his desire to leave all this behind.

Weirdly this doesn't actually appear in Watchmen at all, it's a combination of two panels, with a slightly rewritten internal monologue.

With some using another panel from the same issue of Watchmen. And now it's time for Wendy's turn to be part of the great meme conversation.

"I am tired of lunch. These clowns. I am tired of people caught in the freezers of their beef." I presume Wendy's sells beef, and that their beef is fresh, not frozen or some such. Or that it is frozen, not fresh, it's really unclear, I have no idea, we don't have them in the UK these days – or so I thought! Wendy's has opened one up in Reading with a return to London planned, with 400 locations being planned. We won't be able to move for Wendy's, and then maybe we'll get whatever joke this is. Former Bleeding Cool Film Writer Brendon Connelly swore by Wendy's, maybe he will be anticipating their return with much glee? Apparently. Wendy's – plural Wendy'ses? – in the UK will include more vegetarian options in line with local demand. You never know, maybe they'll open one in Northampton and Alan could pop in. Stranger things have happened…