Wendy's Tweets Out World-Weary Watchmen Meme

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Who watches the Watchmen? And who tweets out Wendy's Watchmen posts? That was the question humanity had to grapple with yesterday as a social media employee freelancing for fast-food chain Wendy's references a meme in an attempt to farm likes/attention for their employer. And despite the world-weariness of the whole endeavour, it seems to have worked.

Wendy's Tweets Out World-Weary Watchmen Meme
Wendy's Tweets Out World-Weary Watchmen Meme

This is a reference to an old meme, using a picture of Dr. Manhattan from Watchmen with a caption expressing his desire to leave all this behind.

Wendy's Tweets Out World-Weary Watchmen Meme
Original World-Weary Watchmen Meme

Weirdly this doesn't actually appear in Watchmen at all, it's a combination of two panels, with a slightly rewritten internal monologue.

Wendy's Tweets Out World-Weary Watchmen Meme
Original Watchmen panel
Wendy's Tweets Out World-Weary Watchmen Meme
Original Watchmen internal Manhattan Monologue

With some using another panel from the same issue of Watchmen. And now it's time for Wendy's turn to be part of the great meme conversation.

Wendy's Tweets Out World-Weary Watchmen Meme
Wendy's World-Weary Watchmen Meme

"I am tired of lunch. These clowns. I am tired of people caught in the freezers of their beef." I presume Wendy's sells beef, and that their beef is fresh, not frozen or some such. Or that it is frozen, not fresh, it's really unclear, I have no idea, we don't have them in the UK these days – or so I thought! Wendy's has opened one up in Reading with a return to London planned, with 400 locations being planned. We won't be able to move for Wendy's, and then maybe we'll get whatever joke this is. Former Bleeding Cool Film Writer Brendon Connelly swore by Wendy's, maybe he will be anticipating their return with much glee? Apparently. Wendy's – plural Wendy'ses? – in the UK will include more vegetarian options in line with local demand. You never know, maybe they'll open one in Northampton and Alan could pop in. Stranger things have happened…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.