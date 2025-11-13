Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged:

We're Taking Everyone Down With Us is In Good Hands With Bad Company

The final issue of We're Taking Everyone Down With Us revealed a sequel, In Good Hands With Bad Company from Image Comics

Article Summary In Good Hands With Bad Company, a sequel to We're Taking Everyone Down With Us, launches from Image in 2026

The original series follows Annalise, a teen left alone after her villain father’s death by a world-class spy

Creators Matthew Rosenberg and Stefano Landini return to continue Alistair Rook’s thrilling story

The six-issue series will get a collected edition in comic shops December 24 and bookstores January 20, 2026

With the final issue of We're Taking Everyone Down With Us, published by Image Comics yesterday, the creators revealed that it would be getting a sequel, from Matthew Rosenberg and Stefano Landini, to continue Alistair Rook's story. In Good Hands With Bad Company is set to launch in 2026.

"Stefano and I are blown away by the love for our weird little book," says writer Matthew Rosenberg. "We couldn't have done it without the support of all the amazing fans and retailers. I mean, we could have. But it would have been very stupid, and we would have lost so much money."

"We're Taking Everyone Down With Us picks up when 13-year-old Annalise's mad-scientist father is killed by the world's greatest spy, leaving her all alone in the world with only her dead dad's robot bodyguard as a companion. Will she try to lead a normal life for the first time ever…or seek revenge and maybe overthrow the world order in the process? Over six issues, readers have followed an unparalleled journey of super spies and pseudoscience, growing up and global domination, regret and retribution. Today, they are rewarded on the final page of this sixth and final issue."

For those who missed this James Bond meets Leon: The Professional series which thrilled readers over six action packed issues, We're Taking Everyone Down with Us arrives in a collected edition on Wednesday, the 24th of December in comic book stores and then in the bookstore market including Amazon two weeks later on Tuesday, the 20th of January 2026, as part of Image Comics new strategy to support comic book stores.

We're Taking Everyone Down With Us by Matthew Rosenberg, Stefano Landini, Jason Wordie

James Bond meets The Island of Doctor Moreau in this graphic novel about a young girl who discovers her father isn't the hero she believed, but one of the most dangerous super-spy villains on the planet. After her mad-scientist father is killed by the world's greatest spy, 13-year-old Annalise is left all alone in the world. Sort of. Her dead dad's robot bodyguard won't stop following her around for some reason. Now Annalise has a choice: try to lead a normal life for the first time ever…or seek revenge and maybe overthrow the world order in the process. Embark on a journey of regret and retribution, super spies and pseudoscience, growing up and global domination from brilliant artist STEFANO LANDINI (Prodigy, Hellblazer) and okay writer MATTHEW ROSENBERG (What's the Furthest Place From Here?, Uncanny X-Men) "One of the most beautiful and intriguing new books of 2025." —Geoff Johns (Geiger, Flashpoint)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!