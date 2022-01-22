Werther Dell'Edera's He Who Fights With Monsters Ablaze April Solicits

Werther Dell'Edera is best known now as the artist on Something Is Killing The Children, written by James Tynion IV and published by Boom Studios. Ablaze has been publishing his series written by Francesco Artibani in English, He Who Fights With Monsters now in hardcover for Ablaze's April 2021 solicits and solicitations.

HE WHO FIGHTS WITH MONSTERS HC (MR)

ABLAZE

FEB221085

(W) Francesco Artibani (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

On All Hallows' Eve, a community struggles under the boot of the Nazi war ma-chine when supernatural forces come to play a part in the conflict! From the artist of the bestselling Something is Killing the Children comes a tale that will send shivers up your spine…

It's World War 2 and the struggle between good and evil is in full force. In Pra-gue, the great Bohemian city is being oppressed by the Nazi occupation and the population lives in terror, while the resistance forces try to organize themselves in the shadows. It is an almost impossible task. With the ruthless SS tightening their grip on every street and neighborhood with overwhelming might, only one hope feeds the struggle. A crazy hope, which rests on the fragile foundations of an an-cient, monstrous legend…

The HE WHO FIGHTS WITH MONSTERS hardcover collects the hit series and includes a complete cover gallery plus bonus material.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 24.99

CIMMERIAN HOUR OF DRAGON #2 CVR A DELL EDERA (MR)

ABLAZE

FEB221086

FEB221087 – CIMMERIAN HOUR OF DRAGON #2 CVR B SECHER (MR) – 3.99

FEB221088 – CIMMERIAN HOUR OF DRAGON #2 CVR C HOTZ (MR) – 3.99

FEB221089 – CIMMERIAN HOUR OF DRAGON #2 CVR D NIETO HOMAGE VAR (MR) – 3.99

FEB221090 – CIMMERIAN HOUR OF DRAGON #2 CVR E 10 COPY DELL EDERA INCV (M – 3.99

FEB221091 – CIMMERIAN HOUR OF DRAGON #2 CVR F 20 COPY SECHER INCV (MR) – 3.99

FEB221092 – CIMMERIAN HOUR OF DRAGON #2 CVR G 30 COPY DELL EDERA B&W INC – 3.99

(W) Julien Blondel, Robert E. Howard (A) Valentin Secher (CA) Werther Dell'Edera

Robert E. Howard's Conan is brought to life UNCENSORED! Discover the true Conan, unrestrained, violent, and sexual. Read the story as he intended!

Trapped in what is considered an inescapable dungeon, Conan wants nothing more than to get out and seek his revenge on the ancient and mysterious Xaltotun of Python for what he did to him and his people. A little unexpected help may go a long way toward his quest for freedom, but Conan has to get past the guardian of the dungeon first…whatever it may be.

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LIFE ZERO #3 CVR A CHECCHETTO (MR)

ABLAZE

FEB221093

FEB221094 – LIFE ZERO #3 CVR B OLIVARES VAR (MR) – 3.99

FEB221095 – LIFE ZERO #3 CVR C BERTELE VAR (MR) – 3.99

FEB221096 – LIFE ZERO #3 CVR D CASAS PARODY (MR) – 3.99

(W) Stefano Vietti (A / CA) Marco Checchetto

From the artist of Marvel Comics' Devil's Reign & Daredevil, Marco Checchetto, comes a thrilling new adventure!

The team makes their way through the city in search of Derek and Laura's daugh-ter, but finding themselves surrounded by the infected puts their lives and their unit cohesion at risk. Can they hold it together long enough to save an innocent life?

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ANIMAL CASTLE #5 CVR A DELEP (MR)

ABLAZE

FEB221100

FEB221101 – ANIMAL CASTLE #5 CVR B DELEP VAR (MR) – 3.99

FEB221102 – ANIMAL CASTLE #5 CVR C 10 COPY DELEP VIRGIN INCV (MR) – 3.99

FEB221103 – ANIMAL CASTLE #5 CVR D 20 COPY DELEP VIRGIN VAR INCV (MR) – 3.99

FEB221104 – ANIMAL CASTLE #5 CVR E 30 COPY DELEP B&W VAR INCV (MR) – 3.99

(W) Xavier Dorison (A / CA) Felix Delep

On the Farm all animals were equal. In the Castle some are more equal than others.

Trying to gain equality in the Castle has been costly for the animals. But losing sight of the end goal and doing things the proper way will cost them even more. Will Miss B. and her friends be able to win the freedoms they have been fighting for? Or will they forget what makes them different from President Silvio and be-come just like him?

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TRESE GN VOL 04 LAST SEEN AFTER MIDNIGHT

ABLAZE

FEB221105

(W) Budjette Tan (A / CA) Kajo Baldisimo

Award-winning Filipino comic, and now hit Netflix anime series!

In a neglected area of Luneta Park, a man is found strangled by the weeds and vines. Across town, a murdered manananggal is about to spark a supernatural gang war. Over at the university, a strange illness is driving college students mad with despair. At the harbor, demons have gathered to watch the country's greatest boxer fight for his very soul.

Foul play. Magic spells. Supernatural criminals. When the case takes a turn for the weird, the police call Alexandra Trese.

Trese Vol 4: Last Seen After Midnight contains 4 stories from the case files of Alexandra Trese:

o CADENA DE AMOR

o A PRIVATE COLLECTION

o WANTED: BEDSPACER

o FIGHT OF THE YEAR

Each features updated/remastered artwork, as well as bonus material, including Alexandra's journal entries chronicling her creature encounters and more.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 16.99

BREAKER OMNIBUS GN VOL 03 (MR)

ABLAZE

FEB221106

(W) Jeon Geuk-Jin (A / CA) Park Jin-Hwan

Chang-Ho, the school bully, and his gang. Will Si-Woo be able to control his strength and newly acquired powers in front of his opponents who, although vio-lent, are merely human? Si-Woon is also unaware that at that moment, So-Chun Hyuk, heir to the Chun-Do clan, witnesses the scene and discovers the true talents of the young man…

With the arrival of So-Chun, the story enters a new, much more intense chapter, especially for young hero Si-Woon, who is now caught up in the Murim uni-verse. A new world of dangers lies ahead, and the young high school student will have to start fighting on his own, against enemies of a different caliber! He may be entering a spiral of violence in which he may never come out.

A true bestseller in South Korea and already translated into many languages, Jeon Geuk-jin and Park Jin-Hwan's fighting manhwa has been praised for its sensa-tional action, as well as its captivating storyline, with many charismatic characters and stylish martial arts techniques that will keep you glued to the page, wanting more!

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 19.99

