Wesley Snipes To "Write" New Graphic Novel, The Exiled

Wesley Snipes is working on a new graphic novel, The Exiled. What work, you ask? Well, Adam Lawson of Gifted Revels is adapting the comic book script from a story he previously created with Snipes and PCB Entertainment President Keith Arem. The book will be drawn by Gabriel "Eskivo" Santos and coloured by Valentina Bianconi. What actual role Wesley Snipe is playing is unclear, it doesn't seem to be as involved as Keanu Reeves on BZRKR, say.

But like BZRKR, The Exiled will be crowd-funded via a Kickstarter campaign, which will see the publication of a 140-page graphic novel, as manga-sized "Go Version," an additional story set in The Exiled's world, and day-one backers exclusively getting a 12 cm figurine of Detective Washington in action. Who will look just like Wesley Snipes. The graphic novel will be published by Lawson's LA-based graphic novel and board game company, Gifted Rebels.

The comic will follow Detective Niles "Roach" Washington as he pursues a serial killer in the aftermath of a deadly gas attack. As the killer rips the spines from his victims, using tools over 5,000 years old, the world outcasts Roach for his theories. But his instincts keep pushing him forward. With enemies on all sides, and within, he wades into the darkness to find the killer and uncovers Earth's darkest secret.

Wesley Snipes previously worked on the comic After Dark with Antoine Fuqua, Peter Milligan, Sara Biddle and Jeff Nentrup from Radical Comics (remember them?) back in 2010, Keith Arem co-created the Ascend graphic novel with Christopher Sly and Infex with Brandon Humphreys and Shake J, and Adam Lawson wrote and created graphic novels The Kill Journal, The Eighth and Kids & Monsters. The Exiled comic book will also contain hidden codes, to activate or offer access to events.