We've Just Had The Marvel Retreat, Then ComicsPRO, Then The DC Summit

We've Just Had The Marvel Comics Retreat in New York, then ComicsPRO in Glendale, then the DC Comics Summit, then we all collapse

Marvel Creators Retreat moves to new Disney offices in New York with top writers brainstorming big ideas

Stephanie Phillips shares details on Marvel's secretive summits and insights from the latest retreat

ComicsPRO in Glendale follows closely, adding to the whirlwind season for comic creators and publishers

DC Comics Summit in Burbank is next, raising questions about what news or spoilers might soon be revealed

How did this time of year suddenly get so busy in comics all of a sudden? We just had the Marvel Creators Retreat in New York, ComicsPRO is about to kick off in Glendale, and next week, the not-reported-anhywhere DC Comics Summit will be taking place in Burbank. We noted how She-Hulk and Daredevil writer Stephanie Phillips had been posting TikToks from the Summit, with the likes of Chip Zdarsky, Charles Soule, Ryan North and Al Ewing but she also ran one about the Summit itself, noting that it had moved from the New York Marvel Comics offices to the new Disney offices in New York.

Stephanie Phillips says, "I write comic books for Marvel, and I got to fly to New York to visit the brand new Disney offices. So this is what it was like. A few times a year, Marvel has some of the creators out for a summit or a retreat, where we get together, and we get to talk about the books we're working on and any upcoming projects we're interested in. We meet with editorial and really just jam on the story and concept. It takes place over a few days, and this time, for the first time ever, we had the meetings inside of the new Disney offices, which have been under construction. There is a Disney Store inside of the offices. Lots of cool working spaces inside, and even their own Starbucks right inside the building. I love getting to think about big ideas with this group. They really are some of the most creative and talented people in comics, and I feel so excited whenever I get to be in a room with them. We talk comics, we hang out, we get to have dinners together, and I'm so excited about all the cool ideas we discussed as well. Oh, and I may have heard about the Daredevil issue number one numbers and holy sh-t, you guys. I will try to share those whenever I'm allowed to."

Fortune And Glory: The Musical by Brian Bendis and Bill Walko included this portrayal of how the Summits have changed over the years… And now, after barrelling through ComicsPRO, next week it will be DC Comics' turn… but what of it will leak? I'll do my best to hide in the corner, disguised in a plant pot…

