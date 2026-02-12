Chip Zdarsky, Charles Soule & Stephanie Phillips Marvel Retreat TikTok

Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Chip Zdarsky and Charles Soule invaded Queen of Comics TikTok Stephanie Phillips' account yesterday, as the three Daredevil writers assembled for the Marvel Retreat in New York, where Marvel's writers turn up to brainstorm idead for the year ahead. Couldn't they have included Brian Bendis in there, though?

Chip Zdarsky: Hey, all. Chip Zdarsky. I write Captain America. I used to write Daredevil, and I don't know, something cool today. Marvel has done these little six by nine versions of my run, and I'm super excited to…

Hey, all. Chip Zdarsky. I write Captain America. I used to write Daredevil, and I don't know, something cool today. Marvel has done these little six by nine versions of my run, and I'm super excited to… Charles Soule: Yeah. Do you want to take a closer look at those?

Yeah. Do you want to take a closer look at those? Chip Zdarsky: Yeah, I'm realizing my mistake now.

Yeah, I'm realizing my mistake now. Charles Soule: Yeah, no. So actually, Marvel has collected my entire run with Ron Garney, some other incredible artists. and these beautiful sort of digest-sized little trades. It's the whole run. It's like, I don't know, like $24.99.

One day, Chip will get these, too. One day… and as for Stephanie Phiillips….

Chip Zdarsky: Oh, I found out today, too, just so you know that the new Daredevil number one sold more copies than my Daredevil number one. Yes, sir. I mean, that's fine. You know, I'm happy for Stephanie and Lee.

Charles Soule: You know, did anything cool happen with your Daredevil Chip? Anything? Like, anything? Like, literally? Anything like this or the big numbers? Anything?"

Was that Al Ewing coming out of the door at the end? I rather think it was. Anyway, the Chip-sanctioned bullying of Chip continues on TikTok. Though of course no one bullies Chip like Chip himself…

