Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: , ,

What Binds Spider-Gwen #10, Moon Knight #5, Immortal Thor #20 Together

What binds Spider-Gwen:Ghost Spider #10, Moon Knight: Fists Of Khonshu #5 and Immortal Thor #20 together from Marvel Comics today? (Spoilers)

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Three Marvel Comics releases today reveal surprising connections, including Spider-Gwen #10.
  • Moon Knight faces an ex-boxer turned drug lord while battling a surprise antagonist.
  • Spider-Gwen encounters an unexpected ally amidst chaos and hidden secrets in her dimension.
  • Immortal Thor receives a shocking visit from Sif, tied to a mysterious ancient English king reference.

Today, we see the publication of Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider #10, Moon Knight: Fists Of Khonshu #5, and Immortal Thor #20, all from Marvel Comics. Often, at Bleeding Cool, we like to look for deliberate narrative threads, but often, we come across pure coincidence. Such, as with Moon Knight going up against Achilles Fairchild in the boxing right, taking down an ex-boxer drug lord should be a fairly simple affair…

Moon Knight: Fists Of Khonshu #5
Moon Knight: Fists Of Khonshu #5 by Jed MacKay and Devmalya Pramanik

More so than it is for Spider-Gwen, who is unable to stop a fairly terminal-looking assault on a friend.

Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #10 by Stephanie Phillips and Von Randal
Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #10 by Stephanie Phillips and Von Randal

It feels that Moon Knight should have had this.

Moon Knight: Fists Of Khonshu #5 by Jed MacKay and Devmalya Pramanik 
Moon Knight: Fists Of Khonshu #5 by Jed MacKay and Devmalya Pramanik

And while Thor welcomes Sif's surprise visit…

Marvel Comics Spoilers
Immortal Thor #20 by Al Ewing and Jan Bazaldua

As well as the very careful spelling of an old English king… we usually go with "Canute" to avoid any such issues…

Marvel Comics Spoilers
Immortal Thor #20 by Al Ewing and Jan Bazaldua

Might Moon Knight also have a surprise up its bandages?

Marvel Comics Spoilers
Moon Knight: Fists Of Khonshu #5 by Jed MacKay and Devmalya Pramanik

Anyone getting Blazing Saddles vibes from that farmer schtick? You know? Morons?

Immortal Thor #20 by Al Ewing and Jan Bazaldua
Immortal Thor #20 by Al Ewing and Jan Bazaldua

But as Thor gets another surprise… Spider-Gwen gets a different final page Asgardian reveal with Loki.

Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #10 by Stephanie Phillips and Von Randal
Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #10 by Stephanie Phillips and Von Randal

As does Moon Knight with an Asgardian farmer turned Midgard pusher…

Marvel Comics Spoilers
Moon Knight: Fists Of Khonshu #5 by Jed MacKay and Devmalya Pramanik

And as does Immortal Thor with Skurge The Executioner, back from beyond (and other tech bros).

Marvel Comics Spoilers
Immortal Thor #20 by Al Ewing and Jan Bazaldua

If I had three nickels for every final page reveal of an Asgardian in today's Marvel Comics, I'd have three nickels, but it's weird that it happened thrice, right?

SPIDER-GWEN THE GHOST-SPIDER #10
MARVEL COMICS
DEC240790
(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Von Randal (CA) Mark Brooks
TRAPPED BY SECRETS AND LIES! As Ghost-Spider takes on a city in the grips of chaos, secrets begin to come to light! The truth about Black Tarantula will come out…and the reason for Gwen abandoning her home dimension makes itself known! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $3.99

MOON KNIGHT FIST OF KHONSHU #5
MARVEL COMICS
DEC240807
(W) Jed MacKay (A) Devmalya Pramanik (CA) Paratore, Davide
Still reeling from the brutal events of the past two issues, Marc Spector and what's left of his Midnight Mission have no choice but to retreat and regroup. As the dragnet closes around him, Marc and his allies are more vulnerable than ever before! Cornered, angry and wrathful, MOON KNIGHT is in for the fight of his life…but he's going down swinging! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $3.99

IMMORTAL THOR #20
MARVEL COMICS
DEC240816
(W) Al Ewing (A) Jan Bazaldua (CA) Alex Ross
THE RETURN OF THE UTGARD-THOR! Toranos, Elder God of the storm, had returned – and his terrible lightning now struck at the Odinson's very heart. His presence in the skies meant the gate to Utgard was once more open. But this time, it would not be closed…not until Thor walked through it. This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…as he began the last adventure. Rated T+In Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.