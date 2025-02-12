Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: moon knight, spider-gwen, thor

What Binds Spider-Gwen #10, Moon Knight #5, Immortal Thor #20 Together

What binds Spider-Gwen:Ghost Spider #10, Moon Knight: Fists Of Khonshu #5 and Immortal Thor #20 together from Marvel Comics today? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Three Marvel Comics releases today reveal surprising connections, including Spider-Gwen #10.

Moon Knight faces an ex-boxer turned drug lord while battling a surprise antagonist.

Spider-Gwen encounters an unexpected ally amidst chaos and hidden secrets in her dimension.

Immortal Thor receives a shocking visit from Sif, tied to a mysterious ancient English king reference.

Today, we see the publication of Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider #10, Moon Knight: Fists Of Khonshu #5, and Immortal Thor #20, all from Marvel Comics. Often, at Bleeding Cool, we like to look for deliberate narrative threads, but often, we come across pure coincidence. Such, as with Moon Knight going up against Achilles Fairchild in the boxing right, taking down an ex-boxer drug lord should be a fairly simple affair…

More so than it is for Spider-Gwen, who is unable to stop a fairly terminal-looking assault on a friend.

It feels that Moon Knight should have had this.

And while Thor welcomes Sif's surprise visit…

As well as the very careful spelling of an old English king… we usually go with "Canute" to avoid any such issues…

Might Moon Knight also have a surprise up its bandages?

Anyone getting Blazing Saddles vibes from that farmer schtick? You know? Morons?

But as Thor gets another surprise… Spider-Gwen gets a different final page Asgardian reveal with Loki.

As does Moon Knight with an Asgardian farmer turned Midgard pusher…

And as does Immortal Thor with Skurge The Executioner, back from beyond (and other tech bros).

If I had three nickels for every final page reveal of an Asgardian in today's Marvel Comics, I'd have three nickels, but it's weird that it happened thrice, right?

SPIDER-GWEN THE GHOST-SPIDER #10

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240790

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Von Randal (CA) Mark Brooks

TRAPPED BY SECRETS AND LIES! As Ghost-Spider takes on a city in the grips of chaos, secrets begin to come to light! The truth about Black Tarantula will come out…and the reason for Gwen abandoning her home dimension makes itself known! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $3.99 MOON KNIGHT FIST OF KHONSHU #5

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240807

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Devmalya Pramanik (CA) Paratore, Davide

Still reeling from the brutal events of the past two issues, Marc Spector and what's left of his Midnight Mission have no choice but to retreat and regroup. As the dragnet closes around him, Marc and his allies are more vulnerable than ever before! Cornered, angry and wrathful, MOON KNIGHT is in for the fight of his life…but he's going down swinging! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $3.99 IMMORTAL THOR #20

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240816

(W) Al Ewing (A) Jan Bazaldua (CA) Alex Ross

THE RETURN OF THE UTGARD-THOR! Toranos, Elder God of the storm, had returned – and his terrible lightning now struck at the Odinson's very heart. His presence in the skies meant the gate to Utgard was once more open. But this time, it would not be closed…not until Thor walked through it. This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…as he began the last adventure. Rated T+In Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $4.99

