What Did They Do To Ultimate Cyclops? (XSpoilers)

What Did They Do To Ultimate Cyclops? (Ultimate Wolverine #9 by Christopher Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio XSpoilers)

The new Ultimate Universe has reinvented the Marvel Universe (again) courtesy of the Maker, the Ultimate Reed Richards from a different Ultimate Universe. Can you have two Ultimate things? If you are Marvel Comcis, then yes. And that has seen all manner of reworked versions of familiar Marvel characters, from the middle-aged married-with-kids Ultimate Spider-Man, or the young Tony Stark trying to live up to his dead father's legacy in The Ultimates. And while the history of the X-Men has been very different, with new allegiances and alliances seen in Ultimate Wolverine, the changes in the characters have been less radical. That is, until today's Ultimate Wolverine #9 by Christopher Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio, when we get to see what they did to Cylcops. Though he's not alone.

Mutants being captured and experimented on? With Ultimate Wolverine and other militarised mutants looking to strike, rescue their friends and make a difference?

And that includes dealing with the Sentinels. But do you want to deal with all the Sentinels? When one of them looks like this?

That's right, folks, they chopped off Cyclops' head and stuck it in the stomach of a Sentinel. Well, you know, the Ultimate Universe doesn't look like it will continue after Ultimate Endgame (clues in the name), so might as well go out with an unforgettable bang…

Or a Fzzzzzzzzzsssshhhh at least. And you thought what they did to Jean Grey was bad. You'll never complain about the 616 again. Ultimate Wolverine #9 by Christopher Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio is published by Marvel Comics today.

Ultimate Wolverine #9 by Christopher Condon, Alessandro Cappuccio

WOLVERINE VS. ULTIMATE ANGEL! The Opposition infiltrates a facility holding a group of high-powered mutants! And Winter Soldier's handler has a sinister plot to destroy the Opposition once and for all…

