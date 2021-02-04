What Else Could DC Recycle In Digital First Comic, Let Them Live!

This week, DC Comics began a new digital comic series, Let Them Live!, publishing unpublished comics books that have been lying in a bottom drawer at Burbank for some time. Comic book publishers often commission inventory issues of comics to help fill in when there are delays on titles, but DC Comics has a reputation for commissioning comic books and then not publishing them at all. Sometimes just because they changed their mind after it was finished. Whether that's the completed-but-unpublished Alan Grant/Frank Quitely Lobo: The Hand-To-Hand Job series, the entire first version of Nightwing #30 by James Tynion and Becky Cloonan, the Andy Diggle/Tony S Daniel Superman comic where he loses an arm. And there's plenty of 5G content that didn't make it into Future State. Say, maybe they could get someone to draw that Alan Moore Gen 13 comic book?

Let Them Live! pairs this unpublished work with new framing content by Elliott Kalan, and debuted on the DC Universe Infinite app, the first to do so, and still unavailable to me in the UK.

Let Them Live! #1 — a Suicide Squad story by Jim Zub, Tradd Moore, Felipe Sobreiro and Nate Piekos — debuting 2/2 with a frame story by Elliott Kalan, Mike Norton and Marissa Louise.

Let Them Live! #2 — a Nightwing story by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Jorge Corona, Mat Lopes and Carlos M. Mangual — debuting 2/16 with a frame story by Elliott Kalan, Mike Norton and Marissa Louise.

Let Them Live! #3 — a Batman story by Scott Bryan Wilson, John Paul Leon, Dave Stewart and Deron Bennet — debuting 3/2 with a frame story by Elliott Kalan, Mike Norton and Marissa Louise.

The framing story sees DC's Ambush Bug working as a night janitor at the DC offices, and providing a meta-narrative to the comic.