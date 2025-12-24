Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, Glob, Magik, punisher, X-Men Age Of Revelation

What If Everyone Forgot X-Men: Age Of Revelation's Finale? (XSpoilers)

What If X-Men: Age Of Revelation Had A Finale Next Week But All Of This Week's Titles Forgot?

Article Summary Latest X-Men: Age Of Revelation issues ignore the upcoming finale, focusing on their own chaotic plots.

Kamala Khan leads the Expatriate X-Men, with Deadpool, Kitty Pryde, and others facing moral dilemmas.

The X-Virus spreads while Deadpool turns deadly and Cloak and Dagger face the Fenris Twins’ threats.

Each title pushes individual storylines forward, setting the stage without direct ties to the grand finale.

The last week of X-Men: Age Of Revelation before the big finale, so you might expect the final books to lead up to it in some way. You'd be wrong. Undeadpool #3 by Tim Seeley, Carlos Magno, Expatriate X-Men #3 by Eve L. Ewing, Francesco Mortarino, Cloak Or Dagger #3 by Justina Ireland, Lorenzo Tammetta, X-Vengers #3 by Jason Loo, Sergio Davila and X-Men: Age of Revelation Infinity Comic #8 by Alex Paknadel and Edoardo Audino all manage to ignore the fact that a finale is coming and just get on with the job.

The Undeadpool delivers blind telepathic superhero Fearless to the Expatriate X-Men led by Kamala Khan…

The Expatriate X-Men have their own title out today, which proves Kamala Khan has all grown up, with a potty mouth to match. What would her family say?

Glob Herman goes through his own journey over in the Infinity Unlimited series. From pacifist to Punisher…

So no point appealing to Ms Marvel's morals, Wilson Wade, she's long past that.

Especially now that she's been bitten by a zombie.

Kitty Pryde is not dead of course, so maybe Theo has a point when it comes to betraying everyone…

So the X-Vengers Assemble…

Fearless is looking for a gig as a Choirister from Revelation…

Mutated police try to bring others to their way of thinking…

Something Punisher went through as well…

But it seems that the X-Virus is getting worse…

…and has had many effects.

Not the only one with new kids, of course…

Deadpool kills Cable…

And reveals more of their relationship that has lasted the centuries…

His Nathan, his Nathan… Cloak And Dagger just want to give their kid a better bedtime story.

So it ends with Deadpool wanting the Expatriate X-Men to fix everything…

But the Expatriate X-Men just want to be training pirates into the future…

The X-Vengers want to have a better relationship with President Sam Wilson and the USA…

…and maybe opening negotiations with Doug Ramsey,

None of this leads into the finale whatsoever though. Maybe that's the point?

X-Vengers #3 by Jason Loo, Sergio Davila

