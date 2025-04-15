Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: power pack, Venomverse

What If... Marvel's Power Pack Got Venomized? (Spoilers)

The Web Of Venomverse: Fresh Brains one-shot out tomorrow by Matt Groom, Erica Schultz, Chris Allen, and Juan Jose Ryp, sets up the upcoming Spider-Verse Vs Venomverse crossover. But also looks to Venomise folks who have never been Venomised before. Such as the Power Pack.

Here in their classic unaged form. Created by Louise Simonson and June Brigman for Marvel Comics in 1984, they were made up of youngsters Alex Power (12), Julie Power (10), Jack Power (8), Katie Power (5) and later Franklin Richards. The dying alien called Whitey, a scientist of the Kymellian race, transfers one of his four superpowers to each of the Power children so they can save their planet from the alien conquerors, the Snarks). They've been seen to age since… but not here.

So which of the Power family will get venomised? Alex Power and his gravity control, Julie Power and her energy flight, Jack Power and his control of molecular density, or Katie Power and her energy blasting abilities?

Katie Power, a five-year-old Venom. And while we are at it, how about a venomous Venomouse?

That's what I call a Marvel/Disney crossover! Web Of Venomverse: Fresh Brains by Matt Groom, Erica Schultz, Chris Allen, and Juan Jose Ryp is published tomorrow.

WEB OF VENOMVERSE FRESH BRAINS #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250686

(W) Matt Groom, Erica Schultz (A) Chris Allen, Juan Jose Ryp (CA) Luciano Vecchio

THE VENOMVERSE IS UPON US! The existence of Venom and symbiotes across the entire VENOMVERSE will be at stake if they go head-to-head with their Spidery counterparts to defend the Symbiote Hive-Mind from the SPIDER-VERSE! As an eight-legged fight creeps to the surface, meet the three new symbiotes who could put the Spiders at the edge of their webs! Which of them has what it takes? Could it be the devious Venomouse? The disorderly Katie Power? Or a whole new Eddie Brock? Read and find out! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 16, 2025 SRP: $4.99

