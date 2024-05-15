What If Taylor Swift Was In The X-Men? Dazzler #1 by Loo & Loureiro

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: dazzler, from the ashes, taylor swift

Marvel has announced the new Dazzler solo comic is by Jason Loo and Rafael Loureiro and will launch in September, in a Taylor Swift style.

Set in the X-Men's upcoming From the Ashes relaunch, Marvel has announced that the new Dazzler solo comic book series is by Jason Loo and Rafael Loureiro and will launch in September for her World Tour. Bleeding Cool hears that Taylor Swift's recent career and media profile will be a major reference point for this series about a mutant who can turn sound into light, and has a global music career.

No stranger to headlining, Alison Blaire enjoyed a successful solo career outside the X-Men in the 1980s with the fondly remembered and long-running Dazzler series. Now, she's back to inspire a whole new generation, spreading a message of love and acceptance one sold-out show at a time. Her tour is for everyone, but backstage, Alison is joined by a crew of fellow mutants—head of security Domino, personal guard Strong Guy, one-man roadie Multiple Man, drummer Shark-Girl, and expert publicist Wind Dancer! Anti-mutant fervor has never felt more personal, but anyone who tries to dim Dazzler's light will just have to face the music!

OUT & PROUD AS A MUTANT AND BACK ON THE ROAD! Dazzler, Marvel's glittering mutant songstress, has been in and out of the limelight over the years – but now the time has finally come for her to take center stage! Dazzler embarks on a new world tour, the culmination and celebration of her entire musical career. But while Dazzler may be ready to focus on her music, her celebrity-mutant status and a violent attack may sideline the entire endeavor before it's even begun…

"Rafael and I are giving everyone backstage access to the greatest show of the decade: the Dazzler World Tour!" Loo said. "Sounds exciting? Not for Dazzler when she's facing tons of pressure from all sorts of people trying to cancel her shows. But she's not going down without a fight."

"Ever since I can remember, I've been crazy about two things: music and drawing comics. To think that I would be able to combine both passions in my Marvel debut is beyond my wildest dreams. Not only that, but with such an amazing X-Men character as Dazzler—I absolutely had to jump at the chance!" Loureiro shared. "When I read Jason's script, I kept thinking to myself 'Oh, I'm gonna have so much fun with this!' Now, Dazzler has a special place in my heart, and I can almost hear her singing inside my head with every page that I draw. I'm honored to be a part of this project, bringing her into the spotlight for all readers and lifting her to her rightful place as a super star!"

Each issue of DAZZLER will also feature all-new song lyrics from Ali's notebook. "Get ready to sing along to some new, original songs off of her new album!" Loo added. "Some of them may be about her exes."