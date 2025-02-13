Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: brian bendis, omnibus

What Is Up With Brian Bendis At Marvel Comics? Mindless Speculation

What is up with Brian Bendis and all these Omnibuses at Marvel Comics? More of that mindless speculation...

Article Summary Why is Marvel releasing so many Brian Bendis Omnibuses in 2025?

Speculation: Could Bendis be returning to Marvel superhero titles?

Brian Bendis's career journey: Marvel, DC, Dark Horse.

Explore Bendis's impact on Marvel with iconic stories like Secret Invasion and House of M.

Brian Bendis left Image Comics for Marvel. Then left Marvel for DC Comics. Then left DC Comics for Dark Horse. And now? There are no rumours that Bendis is leaving for anywhere else. But… something seems to be happening.

Last year, Marvel put out one Brian Bendis Omnibus, a reprint of his Daredevil Volume 1 book. But for 2o25, Marvel Comics seems to have gone from forgetting Brian Bendis exists to scheduling and releasing seven Omnibuses of his work. New Avengers Volume 1 was reprinted in January, as was a Daredevil Volume 2 reprint and the X-Men Decimation Omnibus. The first Ultimate Fantastic Four Omnibus is out in March. Secret War Omnibus is reprinted in April. All-New X-Men gets a new Omnibus in August. and New Avengers Volume 2, a new volume in November. Odds are there will be an Uncanny X-Men Omnibus either in late 2025 or early 2026.

Why so much Bendis all of a sudden? Are they planning a return for Brian Bendis to some of their superhero titles? This is purely speculation, but these are the kind of breadcrumbs that get dropped ahead of such a thing…

Born in 1967 in Cleveland, Ohio, Bendis initially worked at a comic book store before breaking into the industry with his creator-owned series like AKA Goldfish and Torso, before made his mark at Marvel Comics with Ultimate Spider-Man in 2000, before shaping the Marvel narrative with Secret Invasion, Civil War II, House of M and Age of Ultron, as well as runs on Daredevil, Avengers, New Avengers, Alias and Iron Man as well as co-creating Powers initially at Image before moving it to Marvel. In 2017, Bendis moved to DC Comics, where he took on Superman, Young Justice, Legion of Super-Heroes, co-created Naomi, and brought over his creator-owned series, creating new ones like Cover. His teaching career has also included the Pratt Institute and The Kubert School. He recently upsticked again to Dark Horse, with a new series like Joy Operations. But is there a chance he may be tempted to return for more Jessica Jones?

