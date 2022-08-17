What Other Image Artists Is Jason Aaron Bringing To His Boom Series?

Bleeding Cool first reported last week Marvel's Avengers writer and Image Comics mainstay writer, Jason Aaron, was bringing his new series, Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World, unexpectedly to creator-owned rival publisher Boom Studios. We predicted Boom would be crowing about this one for some time, but they're not just crowing… they're making a meal of it.

Their timing was rather excellent considering Jason Aaron has been in the news as of late thanks to Thor: Love & Thunder largely pulling liberally from his run on Thor with Jane Foster in the titular role and introducing Gorr The God Butcher. That's in addition to his memorable runs on The Avengers, Ghost Rider, Wolverine, X-Men, Star Wars, Punisher, Doctor Strange, Hulk, and Conan making him one of Marvel's most commercial and reliable writers. And while Aaron got his creator-owned start at Vertigo, in recent years he set up shop at Image Comics with series like Southern Bastards, The Goddamned, and Sea of Stars making this quite the acquisition for Boom.

On Monday, following the tease announcement last week, Boom formally announced Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World (it's like they know comic journalists get paid by the word…) with Jason Aaron as a 15-issue maxi-series with three unique artists, but didn't tell us who they will be.

But the cheeky bastards didn't make us wait long, and yesterday, they revealed the artist on the first five-issue story arc will be The Good Asian's Alexandre Tefenkgi coming hot off his Eisner Award win at Comic-Con last month. So that's now two major Image creators dipping their toes in the Boom end of the pool. And as I understand it, Tefenkgi isn't the last…

Which brings us naturally to some mindless speculation. Who will the second and third artists be? Could Jason Aaron be bringing one of his collaborators like The Goddamned's R.M. Guéra or Sea of Stars' Stephen Green over to Boom? Men of Wrath co-creator Ron Garney is already busy on Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR, so he's likely out. Perhaps an artist who recently wrapped a series at Image like Home Sick Pilots' Caspar Wijngaard, Ghost Cage's Nick Dragotta, or Die's Stephanie Hans? Or rising art stars like Bolero's Luana Vecchio or Sleepless' Leila del Duca? Or perhaps frequent Boom cover artist and Blood Stained Teeth writer Christian Ward?

No doubt we'll find out if any of those guesses are right later today and the third artist will be revealed on Thursday. With this news following the announcement of The Walking Dead's Charlie Adlard joining Simon Spurrier for Damn Them All, that's quite a few Image creators bringing projects to Boom… and I'm hearing they aren't the only ones. Stay tuned to find out which artists are joining Tefenkgi with Aaron at the end of the world.