Damn Them All by Charlie Adlard, Si Spurrier Set for October at BOOM

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios announced a new series, Damn Them All, by artist Charlie Adlard and writer Simon Spurrier. And yes, they put Adlard's name first, making Si Spurrier the first writer to take second billing to an artist since the 90s. Is that a compliment to Adlard's star power? Or an insult to Spurrier's? U-DECIDE!

In any case, at least Spurrier got billing above colorist Sofie Dodgson and letterer Jim Campbell. Damn Them All promises to introduce "your favorite new occult antihero in a dark supernatural thriller," and the press release describes the comic as follows:

Meet Ellie "Bloody El" Hawthorne: occultist-for-hire. Following the death of Ellie's uncle, an infamous magician and occult detective, the 72 devils of the Ars Goetia are mysteriously freed from their infernal realm. Now it's up to Ellie to track down each of these exiled demons and damn them right back to Hell by any means necessary… holy water, conjuration, or just her trusty, rusty claw hammer. DAMN THEM ALL #1 features main cover art by series artist Adlard, and variant covers by acclaimed illustrators DANI (Wonder Woman, Arkham City), Christian Ward (Dune: House Atreides), Sean Phillips (Criminal), and more.

Here's what Si Spurrier had to say about it:

DAMN THEM ALL is the right project at the right time. A series mixing crime and occultism, it's the perfect fusion of Charlie's peerless storytelling and my own ghastly preoccupations. It's hard boiled, it's clever, it's bleakly funny, but above all it's angry to its core. Angry at the world, at the injustice, at the £$%#s who run the show, and ultimately at the creator responsible for this utterly imperfect creation. This is a book about demons, in which—spoilers—the demons aren't the bad guys.

And from Charlie Adlard:

I've wanted to work with BOOM! for ages… And I've wanted to work with Si for ages… Then the planets aligned and the perfect partnership was formed. With the perfect book. DAMN THEM ALL is everything I want a comic book to be. Intense. Atmospheric. Brutal. Horrific. And, above all, a mighty fine read!

Indeed, Adlard's intentions to work with BOOM! were first announced back in February at ComicsPRO, even leading Bleeding Cool rumourmonger-in-chief Rich Johnston to speculate that Spurrier would be the writer on the then-unnamed project. If he were here right now, he would tell you "pip pip," we're sure.

BOOM! Executive Editor Eric Harburn also contributed a quote to the press release, but Bleeding Cool maintains a strict "no editors" policy, which is why they refuse to hire one to proofread Johnston's articles. So sorry, Eric, but we just aren't allowed to print it. We don't make the rules.

Damn Them All #1 will be in stores in October, but you can read a preview below.