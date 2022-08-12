Once Upon a Time at the End of the World, Jason Aaron at Boom Studios

Oh, expect Boom Studios to be crowing about this one. Jason Aaron, writer of Marvel's Avengers titles, who write Jane Foster as Thor as well as Ghost Rider, Wolverine, X-Men, Star Wars, Punisher, Doctor Strange, Hulk, Conan and more, also has creator-owned comic books Scalped and The Other Side from DC Comics and Southern Bastards, The Goddamned, Sea of Stars, from Image Comics. But now something new, somewhere new, Boom Studios, to be announced on Monday, but teasing something new now…

Recent creator hires from Boom Studios include BRZRKR by Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Ron Garney; Something is Killing the Children by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera; Once & Future by Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora; We Only Find Them When They're Dead by Al Ewing and Simone Di Meo; Seven Secrets by Tom Taylor and Daniele Di Nicuolo; The Many Deaths of Laila Starr by Ram V and Filipe Andrade; Basilisk by Cullen Bunn and Jonas Scharf; and the upcoming series Briar by Christopher Cantwell and Germán García, Stuff of Nightmares by R.L. Stine and A,L. Kaplan, Damn Them All by Si Spurrier and Charlie Adlard; The Approach by Jeremy Haun, Jason A. Hurley, and Jesus Hervas, and Behold, Behemoth by Tate Brombal and Nick Robles. The imprint also publishes popular licensed properties, including Dune: House Atreides from Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson, and Dev Pramanik; Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers from Ryan Parrott, Mat Groom, Moises Hidalgo, and Marco Renna; and Magic from Jed McKay and Ig Guara.

And now something from Boom Studios from Jason Aaron. Looks like I'd better pop by to find out on Monday. Maybe they could give ti an acetate cover, then I'll definitely write about it.