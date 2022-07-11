Whatnot Publishing Launches With Alpha Betas & Wesley Snipes' Exiled

Whatnot Publishing is a collaboration between Whatnot, Inc., whose live streaming sales platform increased in popularity during the pandemic shutdown, and Starburns Industries Press, the publishing arm of the animated studio responsible for Rick And Morty, Animals, Anomalisa and Happy Tank.

Whatnot launched their publishing line at Fan Expo Denver, and will debut in the next Diamond Previews Magazine, with one new debut per month. They will have full distribution from Diamond at the full 50% discount and will be included in FOC. They launched in Denver with a six ashcan set, ranging in print runs from 25 to 100 which sold for $150-820 with a full set hitting over $1200.

Jack DeMayo, co-founder of Whatnot Publishing and Whatnot's Head of Marketing for Comics & Media commented, "Whatnot is committed to being a positive part of the comic community for both buyers and sellers, aiding creators in bringing their works to market and helping to supply our retailers with unique exclusive opportunities."

The first release from Whatnot Publishing will be based on the animated series, Alpha Betas, In this four-issue mini-series written by Kyle Starks and drawn by the other co-founder of Whatnot Publishing, and publisher of Starburns Industries, Michael Calero, and VP of Acquisitions at Starburns Trevor Richardson, an elite strike force of four top gamers drop into the virtual realms of video games to fix potentially world-ending issues. New episodes of the animated series are currently in production and Whatnot Publishing will release its first book Alpha Betas #1 on October

12th, 2022

Whatnot Publishing will also be the new home of the recently announced Wesley Snipes graphic novel project, The Exiled. drawn by Gabriel Eskivo with the 140-page, oversized Special Edition currently being crowd-funded by Adam Lawson and Keith Arem on Kickstarter. Series co-creators Adam Lawson and Keith Arem initially partnered with Whatnot Publishing to create the exclusive preview book available through Kickstarter and at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which will now entail a full release of the series for comic shops. The Exiled is a story about hardboiled detective Niles "Roach" Washington as he wades into the darkness in pursuit of a serial killer five thousand years in the making, and will be published next year.

While Whatnot Publishing's first original title, Ninja Funk, will come from John-Paul "JPG" Paras, owner of

That Spider-Man Booth and Street Level Hero LA in California. The San Diego Comic-Con exclusive variant will have a cover by Kevin Eastman.