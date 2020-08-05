What's Up With Alicia Grimm In Marvel Comics' Empyre?

We have heard Dan Slott talk about how the events of Empyre will significantly impact on the Fantastic Four, and how it will involve the Skrull and Kree kids, N'Kalla and, rescued by the FF on their way back to Earth and the beginning of the Empyre storyline. "The Kree Chronicle of Blood and the Skrull Requiem of the Shapeless Soul. These two beings are the living histories of the millennia of the Kree-Skrull conflict and there is more to them than meets the eye and they are going to be insanely important to the future the Fantastic Four and to the Empyre."

At the end of Fantastic Four #21, the Skrull N'Kalla somehow recognised Alicia Grimm, using her maiden name, before being skewered by Wolverine. She'll get better probably, she is a shape-shifter, but it did raise questions.

At one point in her history, Alicia Grimm was kidnapped and replaced by a Skrull, Lyja, who became the Human Torch's girlfriend and, later wife, before it was revealed she was a Skrull and Alicia was reunited with Ben Grimm and recently in the FF, they married. Lyja was meant to have died but also survived and was recently seen as part of the Future Foundation.

In the Empyre Handbook, published today, which runs character's fictional history up until the first events of Empyre, it is notable that Alicia Grimm, as she now is, gets a sizeable entry.

However, in today's Fantastic Four #22, it remains a mystery. Whatever N'Kalla saw in Alicia, and how it is so important to the Skrull race, that a random Skrull child would know, remains unrevealed.

And Lyja isn't mentioned in the Empyre HAndbook (that I could see) either.

But we do get a promotion of sorts for Franklin and Valeria as active members of the Fantastic Four. Could all this mean that N'Kalla and Jo-Venn might step up to make the other two members, giving us a very new and very young Fantastic Four going forward? With none of the original members – and Alicia Grimm overseeing them all? It's a theory…

FANTASTIC FOUR #22 EMP

MARVEL COMICS

MAR200869

(W) Dan Slott (A) Paco Medina (CA) Nick Bradshaw

The return of the new Fantastic Four?!

• The events of EMPYRE threaten all life on Earth and the future balance of power throughout the cosmos!

• And the secret mission that the FF have placed into Valeria and Franklin's hands requires some big-league help!

Rated T In Shops: Aug 05, 2020 SRP: $3.99 EMPYRE HANDBOOK #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB200788

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Ron Lim

Multiple races across the universe are pulled into a major conflict when EMPYRE hits! The Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe helps keep the participants straight with updates of the major players in this star-spanning war: The Avengers! The Fantastic Four! Captain Marvel (Danvers)! The Skrulls! The Kree! Hulkling! Plus: All-new profiles of Kree members Bel-Dann, Captain Glory (Gla-Ree) and Tanalth, Skrull member Raksor, and the Cotati Swordsman! Also featuring the mysterious, never-before profiled Blue Area of Earth's Moon!

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 05, 2020

SRP: $4.99

