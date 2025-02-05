Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #157, guns

When Batman Has A Gun In Each Hand… Batman #157 Spoilers

When Batman Has A Gun In Each Hand... Batman #157 by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez and Tony S Daniels Spoilers

When Batman picks up and shoots a gun, something, somewhere has gone terribly, horribly wrong. Or at least these days, when he was created, Batman was quite happy to use guns, as a pulp action hero, carrying one on his belt. But over time, as the character moved from being one-dimensional to two-dimensional, he changed to become incredibly averse to guns, with the lesson of his parents being gunned down in an alley inspiring him to choose different methods.Whitney Ellsworth and Vin Sullivan, early Batman editors, decided that Batman would never carry a gun or kill with one anymore. And put it at the core of the character. Later, the Comics Code wasn't that keen on heroes killing, and not using guns led to more creative solutions.

The gun issue was most explicitly covered in Batman Year Two by Mike O'Barr, Alan Davis and Todd McFarlane that saw Batman keep the gun that killed his parents, and determined to use it to avenge them, before changing his mind. We also saw an older, grizzled Batman toting a rifle in Frank Miller and Klaus Janson's Dark Knight Returns, along with the promise he was only using rubber bullets. And Grant Morrison had Batman shoot Darkseid with a special sci-fi gun. There are also parallel dimensional versions of Batman more than happy to use guns. And in Neil Adams' Batman: Odyssey, he just had to get it out of his system. And now in today's Batman #157 by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez and Tony S Daniels, the final issue of their run in the character, Batman has cause to challenge his vow again.

And to fire two guns while jumping through the air…

… sorry wrong media.

Batman hasn't just made a vow against guns, he's allergic to them. Batman #157 by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez and Tony S Daniels is published today.

BATMAN #157

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Tony S. Daniel (CA) Jorge Jimenez

"THE DYING CITY" CONCLUDES IN EPIC OVERSIZE FASHION! With the Court of Owls' plan revealed and the city in chaos, Batman must find the strength to fight a war on multiple fronts and save Gotham from disaster. The fates of Jim Gordon, the Riddler, and all of Gotham rest in the hands of the Dark Knight in a climactic issue so big it takes two superstar artists to bring it to life! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/5/2025

