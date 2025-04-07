Masters of the Universe Cartoon Collection Orko Arrives from Mattel 

Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Orko is Eternia's resident floating sorcerer and comic relief, first appearing in the 1983 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe animated series. A Trollan from the dimension of Trolla, Orko wears a red robe and wide-brimmed hat that conceals most of his face, leaving only his glowing eyes visible. Though he fancies himself a powerful wizard, his magic quite often goes hilariously wrong. From casting spells that backfire to unintended chaos, this wizard has been a beloved Masters of the Universe character for decades.

Orko is now back and ready to join your collection as Mattel unveils its newest set of Masters of the Universe: Origins Orko (Cartoon Collection). This figure captures his design right from the beloved Filmation series and will come with a floating stand, two floating face parts, a beard, and a medallion. Relive the fun of the 80s with this new Cartoon Collection release that is priced at $21.99 and set for a late June 2025 release. Be on the lookout for more Cartoon Collection releases from Mattel with Fang Man and Grizzlor.

Masters of the Universe: Origins Orko (Cartoon Collection)

"It's an exciting time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to experience the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and much more! The figures in this collection stand 5.5 inches tall and have 16 moveable joints so they're highly poseable for imaginative and action-oriented fun, Masters of the Universe style!"

"Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future."

Box Contents

Orko figure

2 Face parts

Beard part

Medallion

Stand

