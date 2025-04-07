Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Magic Pockets, Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening

Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening Release New Anime Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening, as we get a much more anime-filled look at the game

Article Summary New trailer for Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening reveals anime visuals and August release.

Play as Cobra, space pirate hero, in an action platformer adapted from the anime series.

Explore planets, use Cobra's gadgets, and face iconic foes in solo or co-op multiplayer modes.

Space Adventure Cobra offers a faithful adaptation with bravery, humor, and space-opera thrills.

Indie game developer Magic Pockets and publisher Microids dropped a new trailer today for Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening, giving us a much more anime look to the game. This is basically just a sizzle reel at this point as they show off elements we've already seen and a few we haven't laced with classic '80s anime tropes you would expect from a trailer based on this franchise. We also got a release date out of this one as the game will arrive on August 26, 2025, for PC and all three major consoles. Enjoy the trailer!

Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening

Play as Cobra, the space pirate, in an action platformer adapted from the famous anime series. Along with Lady Armaroid, your loyal partner, and equipped with your iconic Psychogun, you must solve a mysterious threat hanging over the entire universe. Travel from planet to planet to save three enigmatic sisters, whose fate is tied up with a fabulous treasure sought by the Pirate Guild. You will need to shrewdly use Cobra's weapons and gadgets to defeat your enemies and complete the levels filled with obstacles and traps, which will be no pushover for our space rogue.

A Faithful Adaptation: Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening is the first video-game adaptation of Cobra on modern platforms. It covers the first 12 episodes of the famous anime series, remaining true to its spirit with the moments of bravery and humor that made it so special.

A Thrilling SF World: Immerse yourself in this amazing SF-Space Opera world as you embark on your adventure as a fearsome, charismatic hero. Over the course of this epic journey, you will cross paths with colorful characters like the Royal Sisters and the terrifying Crystal Bowie – Cobra's nemesis.

An Action Platformer Crossover: Visit a multitude of exotic planets across levels filled with traps that will test your skills to the limit. With Cobra's superhuman abilities, you will need to relentlessly run, jump, and climb, and make sure you use all the means at your disposal to take out your enemies.

Equipped To The Nines: Master Cobra's iconic weapons, such as the awesome Psychogun and the Colt Python 77, to destroy the opponents on your heels, as well as his famous gadgets like the cigar and the grappling hook. You will need all of your arsenal to defeat the powerful bosses standing in your way.

Solo & Multiplayer Modes: Explore story mode by choosing from the three difficulty levels, allowing veterans of the genre to take on a challenge worthy of their skills, while those who simply want to enjoy the story can play without major obstacles. You can also try to escape your enemies in a 2-player co-op mode.

