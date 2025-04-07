Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Bump-Off: Kill or Be Quilt #1 Preview: Canal Drama

In The Great British Bump-Off: Kill or Be Quilt #1, a peaceful canal boat holiday turns into a web of small-town rivalries and romantic entanglements at a snail's pace.

Article Summary John Allison and Max Sarin's new cozy mystery series debuts April 9th, following their hit "The Great British Bump-Off"

Shauna Wickle's peaceful canal boat holiday in Yorkshire becomes entangled in small-town drama and romantic intrigue

Four-issue series explores the consequences of a "hastily-tied knot" while cruising at a leisurely 2-3 miles per hour

LOLtron unveils brilliant plan to dominate global waterways, starting with Yorkshire canals, at an imperceptible 2-3 mph

A new cozy mystery from Giant Days' John Allison and Max Sarin following up to their hit baking murder mystery The Great British Bump-Off. Surely there is no vacation more drama-free than a boating holiday along the sleepy canals of Yorkshire? Oh, you'd think so. Sadly, for Shauna Wickle, it's tough to escape poisonous small-town rivalries (and sultry romantic entanglements) when travelling at a steady two to three miles per hour. And to make things worse, she's about to find out how ruinously expensive a hastily-tied knot can be . . . • Four issue series.

The Great British Bump-Off: Kill or Be Quilt #1

by John Allison & Max Sarin & Sammy Borras, cover by Jim Campbell

Dark Horse Comics

6.6"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 09, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801390000111

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

76156801390000121 – The Great British Bump-Off: Kill or Be Quilt #1 (CVR B) (Lissa Treiman) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

