Where Does Barry Allen Live in The Flashpoint Universe? (Spoilers)

We ran some Flashpoint Beyond Gossip yesterday. How about a Part Two? Probably tomorrow. But for now, here's a quick look at Barry Allen's address in Central City in the Flashpoint Universe…

Showcase Comics #4 from 1956 being the first appearance of Barry Allen as The Flash. Barry Allen looked to Thomas Wayne to help out the universe right the first timearound, is it any surprise that Thomas Wayne would want to ask the same of Barry Allen? As for that pesky Tim Masters blackboard, we get to see what Bruce Watne's plan as Batman as…

Thomas Wayne wanted to save Bruce Wayne from being a Batman. Now Bruce Wayne wants to stop Thomas Wayne from dieing at the hands of Darkseid. While in the Thomas Wayne Batman's newly reconstructed Flashpoint Earth, what his blackboard says instead…

Everything happened, everything mattered was the calling card of 5G. While 5G may have been averted, this motif still seems to be sticking around

The world of Flashpoint returns! After sacrificing everything to help the Flash put the universe back together and save Bruce Wayne's life, Thomas Wayne wakes up in a world he thought was no more. Forced to don the cowl once again, Batman prowls the streets of Gotham searching for answers to how this world still exists, but what he starts to uncover will send him hurtling around the globe. The hunt for the Clockwork Killer starts here! Legendary writer Geoff Johns comes back to the alternate world he created, partnering with prolific artist Eduardo Risso as he returns to the Flashpoint Batman!

Batman's hunt for the Clockwork Killer brings him to Europe and face to face with the mad king, Aquaman. On the eve of Aquaman's sinking of London, Batman infiltrates his stronghold and goes on the warpath for answers. Nothing matters to Batman, whose world is already dead, but if he can track down the Clockwork Killer, Thomas can save his son's world and put everything back together again.

The DC event of 2022 continues! As Thomas Wayne investigates the continuing mystery of the Clockwork Killer, another mystery erupts when a strange inmate within Arkham claims that Bruce Wayne is the only Batman that should exist. And Thomas's world is again turned upside down when a new, twisted version of an iconic Batman villain is born.

The DC event of 2022 continues! Thomas Wayne's investigation into the Clockwork Killer goes sideways when he is confronted by a deadly alien invader the world knows as…Project: Superman? But what's happened to the Kryptonian and Krypton in the World of Flashpoint? Will Thomas Wayne do what he has to in order to stop Superman—or has he changed? And what are those strange earthquakes now erupting across reality?

Thomas is quickly closing in on the Clockwork Killer, but his investigation might be impeded by young Dexter Dent and his own vigilante agenda: breaking his mother out of Arkham!

The Clockwork Killer's identity is finally revealed as the dust settles after the showdown at Arkham Asylum. But as we learn the truth behind how the Clockwork Killer came to be, Thomas is faced with a reality-altering choice!

