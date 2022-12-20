Which Came First? Batman Vs Failsafe or Dark Crisis?

In Batman #128, with the Justice League turning up to deal with Failsafe defeating Batman and taking over Gotham, we learned that the comic book took place before the events of Justice League #75 and Dark Crisis, in which the League were wiped out. Before being returned from a previous save point.

But in today's Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7, as the Justice League come back to life and everything is all tickety boo again, we see the future for the Justice Leaguers. Well, some of them at least. Superman fighting Lex Luthor back in his suit, The Devil Nezra possessing Damian Wayne, as that just played out in the Batman Vs Robin series that sets up Lazarus Planet but in between the two…

… Batman fighting Failsafe. Even though the Dark Crisis was meant to have happened after Batman was fighting Failsafe. Time to break out the Kontinuity Klaxon!

Unless of course, this means Failsafe is coming back for round two…

