Which Comic Book Creators Got Thanked In Wonder Woman 1984 – And Why?

Wonder Woman 1984 laumched on streaming in the US yesterday – which meant I was able to get the list of comic book creator credits and avoided being jumped upon my security guards when I saw it in the IMAX a couple of weeks ago. So who got thanked and for what? William Moulton Marston gets the "created by" credit, thanks to 1940s lawyers, but there were "special thanks" to a number of other comic book creators. But what for?

Alex Ross – designer of the Kingdom Come armour used by Asteris and adopted by Wonder Woman in the movie.

– designer of the Kingdom Come armour used by Asteris and adopted by Wonder Woman in the movie. Mark Waid – writer of the Kingdom Come comic that features the armour used by Asteris.

– writer of the Kingdom Come comic that features the armour used by Asteris. J.M. Dematteis – writer of the Justice League comic that introduced Maxwell Lord.

– writer of the Justice League comic that introduced Maxwell Lord. Gardner Fox – co-creator comics of EC ripoff of the character, Moon Girl. But also write of Justice League Of America #19 from 1963 which first featured Dr Destiny's Dreamstone which would later appear in Sandman.

– co-creator comics of EC ripoff of the character, Moon Girl. But also write of Justice League Of America #19 from 1963 which first featured Dr Destiny's Dreamstone which would later appear in Sandman. Ramona Fradon – only drew one story for Wonder Woman in an eighties annual that featured a machine that brought dreams and fears to life, but recently drew the character using her lasso on Donald Trump to make him tell the truth. Might that cartoon have inspired Wonder Woman's attitude to Ronald Reagan in the movie? She also worked on The Brave And The Bold with Bob Haney.

– only drew one story for Wonder Woman in an eighties annual that featured a machine that brought dreams and fears to life, but recently drew the character using her lasso on Donald Trump to make him tell the truth. Might that cartoon have inspired Wonder Woman's attitude to Ronald Reagan in the movie? She also worked on The Brave And The Bold with Bob Haney. Keith Giffen – writer of the Justice League comic that introduced Maxwell Lord.

– writer of the Justice League comic that introduced Maxwell Lord. Bob Haney – writer of The Brave And The Bold and introduced Wonder Girl in Teen Titans.

– writer of The Brave And The Bold and introduced Wonder Girl in Teen Titans. Phil Jimenez – significant run writing/drawing the comic from 2001 to 2003, and co-wrote The Essential Wonder Woman Encyclopedia with John Wells.

– significant run writing/drawing the comic from 2001 to 2003, and co-wrote The Essential Wonder Woman Encyclopedia with John Wells. Kevin Maguire – artist of the Justice League comic that introduced Maxwell Lord.

– artist of the Justice League comic that introduced Maxwell Lord. Rags Morales – drew an early run written by Greg Rucka.

– drew an early run written by Greg Rucka. George Pere z – relaunched the character in 1987, incorporated her god storylines, defined Paradise Island as Themyscyria, created a new Cheetah.

z – relaunched the character in 1987, incorporated her god storylines, defined Paradise Island as Themyscyria, created a new Cheetah. Harry G. Peter – co-creator of Wonder Woman, artist on her first appearance but not part of the original deal and so not part of the "Wonder Woman created by" credit.

co-creator of Wonder Woman, artist on her first appearance but not part of the original deal and so not part of the "Wonder Woman created by" credit. Greg Potter, scripter/co-plotter with George Perez on the 1987 relaunch.

scripter/co-plotter with George Perez on the 1987 relaunch. Greg Rucka – wrote the OMAC Project series that had Wonder Woman go up against Maxwell Lord and kill him. Relaunched the character for DC Rebirth that rebooted her origin.

– wrote the OMAC Project series that had Wonder Woman go up against Maxwell Lord and kill him. Relaunched the character for DC Rebirth that rebooted her origin. Jesus Saiz – drew the OMAC Project series.

– drew the OMAC Project series. Nicola Scott – Relaunched Wonder Woman for DC Rebirth that rebooted her origin.

– Relaunched Wonder Woman for DC Rebirth that rebooted her origin. Len Wein – took over from Greg Pitter after Wonder Woman #2. Also co-creator of the Barbara Minerva version of Cheetah.

– took over from Greg Pitter after Wonder Woman #2. Also co-creator of the Barbara Minerva version of Cheetah. The Marston Family – it is notable that that the character was created off-book with his wife Elizabeth Holloway Marston and inspired by their lover Olive Byrne.