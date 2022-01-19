Which One's Wolverine? Krakoan X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)

This is weird. There are as many original X-Men comic books launched this week on Marvel Unlimited as there are published in print. And the print titles aren't that traditional either, an X-Men mini-series launch and two event tie ins. We have X Lives Of Wolverine #1, Black Knight/X-Men: The Death Of Doctor Strange #1 and Devil's Reign: X-Men #1. As Bleeding Cool scooped, X Lives Of Wolverine #1 is also released day-and-date on Marvel Unlimited and the Life Of Wolverine #1 comic looking at the history of Wolverine, as well as X-Men Infinity Unlimited with Juggernaut and Deadpool fighting the Ultra-Humanite on the island of Krakoa. But which X-Men are we talking about? Taskmaster does his best impression of internet comment forums in Devil's Reign: X-Men.

And while Laura Kinney is also Wolverine in Black Knight/X-Men: The Death Of Doctor Strange, Cyclops is fighting in the field in London…

In Devil's Reign however, Cyclops is still in hiding, the world believing he is dead (we'll have to wait till the next issue of X-Men to find out why) and the resurrection protocols are not public. So he's back in the Captain Krakoa gear.

And while this is thsi is how the X-Men look in Devil's Reign…

They have gone through a bit of a transformation for The Death Of Doctor Strange.

Blimey, Jean Grey's let herself go, though good to see the costume still fits. And I don;t think Cyclops would have any worries about being recognised out in public.

And the new Black Knight shows off her own back issue collection.

Let's factcheck that shall we?

Yes, that stacks up. While Emma Frost battles Kingpin through higher powers…

While Logan's classic Wolverine goes to sleep, perchance to dream in the Life Of Wolverine digital comic, to relive his life…

Krakoa itself is under a much more insididious attack in X-Men Infinity.

And while Deadpool makes a point to Juggernaut about whether they'll even be allowed oj the island of Krakoa…

We would like to point out that they let Omega Red, Apocalypse, Mr Sinister and, well, Hank McCoy on. And look what Omega Red is up to now.

And while the whole of the island of Krakoa is put to sleep…

Oh and no, it's not a Sandman crossover…

Wolverine is having his very own "special sleep".

Travelling through his past to stop Omega Red changing it. Or changing it much. And making sure the important things still happen…

As well as settingh up the return of Cassandra Nova…

This Tenth Timeline of Mora Mactaggert is going to need a lot of pruning to keep it Sacred…

