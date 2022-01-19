X Lives Of Wolverine #1 "Special Released" On Marvel Unlimited Today

Without letting comic book retailers know, Marvel Comics has decided to "special release" X Lives Of Wolverine #1 by Benjamin Percy, Joshua Cassara and Frank Martin published today, free to Marvel Unlimited subscribers. Marvel's big release for January 2022 is now part of the streaming service. In terms of impact, this might be akin to Marvel Studios having released Eternals on Disney+ on the morning that it was released in cinemas without any of the chains being aware. Expect ructions.

They are also publishing another Marvel Unlimited exclusive Infinity series by Jim Zub and Ramon Bachs called The Life Of Wolverine with a) provides a recap of Wolverine's life story and b) explains what the hell is actually going on in X Lives Of Wolverine #1.

X Lives Of Wolverine #1 tells the story of Wolverine fighting Omega Red through time, posessing various bodies and trying to change what has happened. Which means in X Lives Of Wolverine #1 Wolverine is there as Charles Xavier is being born, and Omega Red is there to keep that happening

And he seems to be in whatever form he would have been at that time, including sporting bone claws.

Remembering that it wasn't just Charles Xavier who shared that womb, but Cassandra Nova, who would later return to be the greatest enemy that mutantdom ever had.

But also giving Wolverine the chance to do something else with those bone claws. And, if he has regarded Xavier as a father figure in the X-Men, well, he gets the chance to return the favour.

So what's actually going on? X Lives Of Wolverine #1 doesn't reveal much, just that somehow Logan is being sent back in time by Xavier, Jean Grey and Cerebro.

Instead, it is left up to The Life Of Wolverine #1 to explain what's going on.

Which gives them a chance to look at his whole life in context. And explain what's actually going on in the main title. There will be ructions today… and what will happen for X Deaths Of Wolverine #1 next week?

