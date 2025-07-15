Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Omega Kids, X-Men Age Of Revelation

Who Are The Omega Kids Of X-Men: Age Of Revelation? (XSpoilers)

Who are the Omega Kids of X-Men: Age Of Revelation? It may not be who you think... (XSpoilers)

Article Summary Uncover the identity of the Omega Kids in Marvel's X-Men: Age Of Revelation event this October

Explore the new mutant future where Doug Ramsey rules as Revelation, heir to Apocalypse

Quentin Quire leads the youth as the enigmatic Omega Kids in this altered reality

Dive into previews and teasers for all the major Age Of Revelation comics launching soon

Who are The Omega Kids? Because X-Men: Age Of Revelation coming from Marvel in October will see a number of comics, X-Men and others, renamed for this new future reality formed by Doug Ramsey's decision to join the X-Men as the Heir of Apocalypse. With X-Men: Age Of Revelation #0 out this Wednesday, we have already had a look at a few of the new characters, but what about the others?

Well, we have had a glimpse of Omega Kids. Though it's always worthy of a zoom in, I missed that Cloak And Dagger is actually Cloak Or Dagger in this.

So who are they? Well there was some online chatter that it could be these folk, as seen in a previous Bleeding Cool article.

Which is possible but Omega Kid used to be Quentin Quire's mutant name and he does seem to have, well, a mentorship role in the future…

And while Kwannon is keeping Dog Ramsey, Revelation, safe in a very physical way, Quentin Quire is doing something else to keep the politicians in line,

He's Mutant Stasi. In charge of the Ramsey Youth, the Omega Kids. And I guess we are going to learn all about thim in October. Catch up on the rest of our X-Men: Age Of Revelation coverage with this handy tag.

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION #0

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Shadow Drop Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Available at Retailers Starting Wednesday 16th July

X YEARS FROM TODAY the Revelation Territories stretch from the Atlantic to the Mississippi – a mutant utopia ruled by the heir of Apocalypse. But beneath the surface, rebellion brews. As a ragtag X-Men team strikes from the shadows, Revelation faces threats from within. It all begins here – the dawn of the AGE OF REVELATION!

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 10/1

After being welcomed onto Cyclops' X-Men with open arms, Revelation set out on the impossible task that Apocalypse entrusted him with: creating a world where only the fittest survived. With his linguistic mutant power amplified to an astonishing new level, Doug commands Earth itself with his voice, reshaping it as a utopian haven for mutantkind. It's a mutant homeland built on an insidious lie, spreading across the planet and wiping out humanity until it becomes a mutant homeworld!

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Mahmud Asrar

HOPE THEY SURVIVE THE EXPERIENCE!

X YEARS LATER, on the run after a deadly clash with Revelation's chief assassin, the shattered X-Men desperately gamble everything on one last mission. With help from an unexpected ally, they venture into the haunted ruins of Graymalkin. What they find there may change everything… if they survive. On Sale 10/8

Written by Stephanie Phillips

Art by Giada Belviso

THIS IS BINARY…AND THE UNIVERSE BURNS WITH HER!

X YEARS LATER, in the ashes of the old world, to survive she is reborn – a cosmic force channeling the Phoenix itself. With the universe crumbling, Binary returns to save what's left. But power this great always comes with a price… and the end of everything might begin with her. On Sale 10/8

Written by Erica Schultz

Art by Valentina Pinti

THE ALL-NEW SABRETOOTH!

X YEARS LATER, she's taken the name of once-bitter enemy Sabretooth – and fights beside Revelation himself. Why did Laura Kinney abandon her legacy? What secrets does she keep from the mutant world? When loyalty changes, blood means everything. On Sale 10/8

Written by Gerry Duggan & Jonathan Hickman

Art by Alan Robinson

BUY THIS COMIC, OR ALL OF YOUR FAVORITE HEROES WILL DIE!

X YEARS LATER, and Mojo's got a new game for Wonder Man, Hellcat, Bishop, Rhino and Kraven to play. There are no rules. One survivor wins. The others die. Mojo promises you can vote for the winner with your dollars – but you probably can't. Mojo cannot promise that any of this is true or that you can even vote, as all decisions will be made by Mojo and Mojo alone, in his Mojo dojo, it's fame or fatality! On Sale 10/8

Written by Ryan North, Al Ewing & Steve Foxe

Art by Adam Szalowski, Jesus Merino & More

THE WORLD OUTSIDE YOUR WINDOW IS GONE!

X YEARS LATER, what happened to the Fantastic Four? And what horrors plague the East Coast? How does the rest of the world survive the rise of Revelation? And far above, on Arakko, what does Apocalypse think of his heir's new empire? Discover the far-reaching impact of AGE OF REVELATION across the Marvel Universe. On Sale 10/8

