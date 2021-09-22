Who Killed Doctor Strange? You Will Know Them By Their Teeth

Today sees The Death Of Doctor Strange #1 by Jed MacKay and Lee Garbett, published by Marvel Comics. And it does indeed deliver on its title. No waiting for the end of the series like Ultimate Spider-Man: The Death Of Spider-Man. We begin with a Doctor Strange feeling rather immortal, his life full of surgery and sorcery, of competence and consistency, without room to stop. Little knowing that this is exactly what is going to happen to him.

The Death Of Doctor Strange #1

Because something is up in the state of reality. The Celestial Concordance dimension is full of death.

The Death Of Doctor Strange #1

The Dark Dimension of Dormammu is also in distress.

And Limbo demons are talking about "The Child" making his way through such dimensions. The child of whom? Doctor Strange? Someone else? Because someone comes a-calling.

Someone who Doctor Strange clearly recognises, even if their presence is unexpected. Not a New York resident? Maybe not even an Earth resident? We only have one thing to know them by.

Their teeth. Potentially human teeth, not vampire teeth, and speaking English without a weird speech balloon. Are these teeth belonging to whoever it is who kills Doctor Strange? That's the way they are looking… The Death Of Doctor Strange #1 published by Jed MacKay and Lee Garbett.

