Who Killed Doctor Strange? You Will Know Them By Their Teeth

Today sees The Death Of Doctor Strange #1 by Jed MacKay and Lee Garbett, published by Marvel Comics. And it does indeed deliver on its title. No waiting for the end of the series like Ultimate Spider-Man: The Death Of Spider-Man. We begin with a Doctor Strange feeling rather immortal, his life full of surgery and sorcery, of competence and consistency, without room to stop. Little knowing that this is exactly what is going to happen to him.

Because something is up in the state of reality. The Celestial Concordance dimension is full of death.

The Dark Dimension of Dormammu is also in distress.

And Limbo demons are talking about "The Child" making his way through such dimensions. The child of whom? Doctor Strange? Someone else? Because someone comes a-calling.

Someone who Doctor Strange clearly recognises, even if their presence is unexpected. Not a New York resident? Maybe not even an Earth resident? We only have one thing to know them by.

Their teeth. Potentially human teeth, not vampire teeth, and speaking English without a weird speech balloon. Are these teeth belonging to whoever it is who kills Doctor Strange? That's the way they are looking… The Death Of Doctor Strange #1 published by Jed MacKay and Lee Garbett.

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210564

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Lee Garbett (CA) Kaare Andrews

DEATH COMES FOR THE SORCERER SUPREME!

Doctor Stephen Strange is the world's greatest neurosurgeon and Earth's Sorcerer Supreme. He defends our planet from the supernatural and interdimensional threats no other hero is equipped to handle. But what would happen if he unexpectedly died? Who would protect Earth and keep the mystical evils at bay? And most importantly…who killed Stephen Strange?! The final chapter in the life of Doctor Strange starts here by Jed MacKay (Moon Knight, Black Cat) and Lee Garbett (Captain Marvel)! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 22, 2021 SRP: $4.99