Who said a Mini Can't Be in a Crossover? Swamp Thing #6 [Preview]

Swamp Thing #6 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and if you thought you could get through an entire ten-issue mini-series without getting sucked into a crossover, you really haven't been paying attention to the comic book industry, have you? LEARN HOW TO COMICS, NOOB!!!111 Anyway, Swamp Thing is crossing over with Suicide Squad this week, so check out the preview below, and go find the preview we posted of Suicide Squad #6 and check that out too. Hey, if DC is gonna benefit from these crossovers, we might as well too!

SWAMP THING #6 (OF 10)

DC Comics

0621DC180

0621DC181 – SWAMP THING #6 (OF 10) CVR B FRANCESCO MATTINA CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Ram V. (A/CA) Mike Perkins

With Prescot's bio-agent set off in the Kaziranga wetlands, the Green summons Levi back to the land of his making. With Levi unable to access his powers as Swamp Thing, he finds himself trapped in the dense forest and stalked by a group tasked with retrieving his alter ego at all costs. Will he recover his powers before he is hunted down by the Suicide Squad?

In Shops: 8/3/2021

SRP: $3.99