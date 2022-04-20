Who Would Win? Titan Or Kluh? The Hulk's Hulk In Hulk #6

Today's Hulk #6 gets a new kind of Hulk called Titan. As previously teased in earlier issues of the series by Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley published by Marvel Comics today – if you can find a copy. I understand that there has been a bit of a run on them.

With some entitity taking the role of Berry Ross in his own mind, and taking control of Bruce Banner's mind palace. I presumed it was Titan in a self-facilitating mode, but maybe not.

While ramping up the state of the Hulk's rage to fight her own battles, with a metatextual appeal that the concept of the Hulk may have been diluted…

…what with everyone having a Hulk. And ask the question that has not been asked before.

Well, I mean, it was asked a bit. Such as the inverted version of Hulk caused by a spell from Scarlet Witch during the Axis event from Marvel eight years ago.

The Hulk has a Hulk called Kluh. Well, this Hulk's Hulk has a much better name… Titan.

Possibly amuch better look as well.

Look everyone, Titan has got mountains on each shoulder… and he's on the cover with them as well.

Smastronaut may come to an end, but Titan has more tales to tell, there's no warning as to when he will pop out again. So who would win in a fight between Kluh and Titan? Answer, we all would. But in reality, probably the one with mountains on his shoulder.

