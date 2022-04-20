Who Would Win? Titan Or Kluh? The Hulk's Hulk In Hulk #6

Today's Hulk #6 gets a new kind of Hulk called Titan. As previously teased in earlier issues of the series by Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley published by Marvel Comics today  – if you can find a copy. I understand that there has been a bit of a run on them.

With some entitity taking the role of Berry Ross in his own mind, and taking control of Bruce Banner's mind palace. I presumed it was Titan in a self-facilitating mode, but maybe not.

Hulk #6 by Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley
Hulk #6 by Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley

While ramping up the state of the Hulk's rage to fight her own battles, with a metatextual appeal that the concept of the Hulk may have been diluted…

Hulk #6

…what with everyone having a Hulk. And ask the question that has not been asked before.

Hulk #6

Well, I mean, it was asked a bit. Such as the inverted version of Hulk caused by a spell from Scarlet Witch during the Axis event from Marvel eight years ago.

Hulk #6

The Hulk has a Hulk called Kluh. Well, this Hulk's Hulk has a much better name… Titan.

Hulk #6

Possibly  amuch better look as well.

Hulk #6

Look everyone, Titan has got mountains on each shoulder… and he's on the cover with them as well.

Hulk #6

Smastronaut may come to an end, but Titan has more tales to tell, there's no warning as to when he will pop out again. So who would win in a fight between Kluh and Titan? Answer, we all would. But in reality, probably the one with mountains on his shoulder.

HULK #6
MARVEL COMICS
FEB220820
(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Ottley
"SMASHTRONAUT" Part 6 of 6!
The first arc of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley's mind-blowing Hulk saga reaches its epic climax as Bruce Banner's control over Starship Hulk slips…and something much worse takes the wheel…
Rated T+In Shops: Apr 20, 2022
SRP: $3.99

