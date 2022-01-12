Who's Kingpin Keeping In The Cupboard For Devil's Reign? (Spoilers)

Three Devil's Reign tie-in books today, The Superior Four, Daredevil: Woman Without Fear and Spider-Woman, all dealing to one degree or another with the Kingpin having made superheroes illegal in New York City. A kind of Future State if you will. But he's also been able to break out the bad guys who Norman Osborn kept aside at Ravencroft. An Arkham Tower if you will.

Spider-Woman #18 sees Jessica Drew get to grips with the Kingpin's big issue, that he cannot remember who Daredevil is and can' even get his mind to focus on the issue.

Not alone in this, of course, Mister Fantastic has a similar issue with Charles Xavier over in Marauders right now as well. But Jessica Drew is more concerned about the people that the Kingpin has been keeping in his bottom drawer in readiness for such an occasion.

We'll get to who that is later. Keep the secret for a few more paragraphs anyway. Because over in Daredevil: Woman Without Fear, Elektra is having similar issues with the Kingpin.

With another blast from the past being dragged out by the Kingpin for the occasion. And no, not the one she was expecting either.

More on that in a few even shorter paragraphs. Because over in Superior Four, Doctor Octopus isn't waiting on the Kingpin to drag folk out of the closet, he is doing the dragging himself, courtesy of Reed Richards' Forever Gate. Which is causing Richards trouble in court…

…but even more trouble at home.

With Dock Ock gathering three of his best selves, who as he did in his own dimension, transferred himself into other superhero bodies, and reprising the Arthur Adams Fantastic Four variant of Hulk, Ghost Rider and Wolverine and himself as the man who was Spider-Man.

And revealing himself as a fixed point in every reality, in one way or another. Which means there are plenty more to come. And as for those interlopers who Kingpin fixed up to attack the superheroes? Well, hunting one Elektra is the greatest hunter of all…

…Kraven. And from Spider-Woman's past, the greatest threat to her personal life…

Veranke is a fictional supervillainess created by Marvel Comics who serves as the queen of the Skrull empire in the Marvel Universe. Introduced as Jessica Drew, she is the main antagonist of Secret Invasion, in which she leads her empire to invade and conquer Earth, and poses as the Spider-Woman in the New Avengers series, while Jessica Drew was sedated by Skrulls posing as Hydra agents. Shot through the head by both Clint Barton posing as Ronin and then later by Norman Osborn, she was considered dead. But now?? Looks like Norman Osborn had her on pause instead… and just in time for a Secret Invasion TV series.

SPIDER-WOMAN #18

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210902

(W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

DOWN CAME THE REIGN…

• Mayor Wilson Fisk is purging vigilantes from his city, and Spider-Woman is on his list!

• Fisk will do anything to bring her down, including going after her loved ones.

• It's all on the line for Spider-Woman during DEVIL'S REIGN!

RATED T+In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: $3.99 DEVILS REIGN SUPERIOR FOUR #1 (OF 3)

MARVEL COMICS

NOV210810

(W) Zac Thompson (A) Davide Tinto (CA) Ivan Shavrin

THE FANTASTIC ARE NO MORE. LONG LIVE…THE SUPERIOR FOUR.

Otto Octavius has acquired a taste for the infinite. Empowered by Wilson Fisk, Doctor Octopus faces a tantalizing, unprecedented opportunity to scour the Multiverse, amassing

an army of… himself. An army to march on our reality, proving Otto's supremacy – and it all begins with his SUPERIOR FOUR!

RATED T+In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: $3.99 DAREDEVIL WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #1 (OF 3)

MARVEL COMICS

NOV210818

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Rafael De Latorre (CA) Chris Bachalo

The next pulse-pounding chapter in the saga of New York City's Guardian Devil, this time starring ELEKTRA as Daredevil!

Joined by Rafael De Latorre, Chip Zdarsky continues his landmark run and the DAREDEVIL story that spins directly out of the shocking revelations in the pages of DEVIL'S REIGN!

Elektra is the world's deadliest assassin – and she's taken a vow not to kill. Someone puts themselves directly in her path with deadly consequences. What else would you expect from the MARVEL UNIVERSE'S GREATEST HUNTER?!

RATED T+In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: $4.99