Whosa Threatening Excalibur in Dis Week's X-Book Previews?

WWE has two X-Men comics hitting stores this week: Excalibur #20 and Marauders #19. In Excalibur #20, the gang is on the hunt for an invisible threat. Who could it be?
It'sa obvious whosa tis, isn't it? It'sa right dare inda title! Da Phantom Menance! It'sa Jar Jar Binks!
EXCALIBUR #20
FEB210601
(W) Tini Howard (A) Marcus To (CA) Mahmud Asrar
THE PHANTOM MENACE!
An invisible threat is loose on the island of Krakoa – unseen,
unheard, undetectable by any…except Excalibur.
Rated T+
In Shops: Apr 07, 2021
SRP: $3.99
Mahmud Asrar's cover to Excalibur #20, by Tini Howard and Marcus To, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, April 7th, 2021.
Interior preview page from Excalibur #20, by Tini Howard and Marcus To, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, April 7th, 2021.
Interior preview page from Excalibur #20, by Tini Howard and Marcus To, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, April 7th, 2021.
No? You sure? Ok, maybe not. But in Marauders #19, in stores next week, Marvel is advocating for piracy right ahead of the big Summer crossover, while Iceman and Pyro have come up with a name for their duo. Check it out…
MARAUDERS #19
FEB210602
(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Russell Dauterman
A PIRATE'S LIFE FOR GOOD!
As the pressure pours on in Madripoor, the Marauders prepare to pillage and plunder as a proper pirate pleases!
Rated T+
In Shops: Apr 07, 2021
SRP: $3.99
Russell Dauterman's cover to Marauders #19, by Gerry Duggan and Stefano Caselli, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, April 7th, 2021.
Interior preview page from Marauders #19, by Gerry Duggan and Stefano Caselli, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, April 7th, 2021.
Interior preview page from Marauders #19, by Gerry Duggan and Stefano Caselli, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, April 7th, 2021.
Excalibur #20 and Marauders #19 are in stores Wednesday, April 7th.
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.