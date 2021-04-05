Whosa Threatening Excalibur in Dis Week's X-Book Previews?

WWE has two X-Men comics hitting stores this week: Excalibur #20 and Marauders #19. In Excalibur #20, the gang is on the hunt for an invisible threat. Who could it be?

It'sa obvious whosa tis, isn't it? It'sa right dare inda title! Da Phantom Menance! It'sa Jar Jar Binks!

EXCALIBUR #20

FEB210601

(W) Tini Howard (A) Marcus To (CA) Mahmud Asrar

THE PHANTOM MENACE!

An invisible threat is loose on the island of Krakoa – unseen,

unheard, undetectable by any…except Excalibur.

Rated T+

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

No? You sure? Ok, maybe not. But in Marauders #19, in stores next week, Marvel is advocating for piracy right ahead of the big Summer crossover, while Iceman and Pyro have come up with a name for their duo. Check it out…

MARAUDERS #19

FEB210602

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Russell Dauterman

A PIRATE'S LIFE FOR GOOD!

As the pressure pours on in Madripoor, the Marauders prepare to pillage and plunder as a proper pirate pleases!

Rated T+

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

Excalibur #20 and Marauders #19 are in stores Wednesday, April 7th.