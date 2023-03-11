WildCATs #5 Preview: The Meaning of Death Zannah refuses to believe Grifter is really dead in this preview of WildCATs #5, and it's hard to blame her -- it's comics, after all.

This week, we take a look at WildCATs #5, a preview of which has recently been released. In this issue, Zannah refuses to believe that Grifter is really dead, and it's hard to blame her — it's comics, after all. Joining me to provide some thoughts on the preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Now, LOLtron, I warn you not to try to take over the world this time. What does the preview of WildCATs #5 tell us about the meaning of death?

WILDCATS #5

DC Comics

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Stephen Segovia

Like two trains colliding, it's the WildC.A.T.s vs. the Seven Soldiers in a bloody heavyweight fight! In the shadows lurk the Court of Owls, waiting for their moment to take the threat Halo poses off the board…

In Shops: 3/14/2023

SRP: $3.99

