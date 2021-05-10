Will Bane Be Back From The Dead In Batman? (Spoilers)

In Infinite Frontier #0, we saw the death of Bane, at the hands of The Joker's toxic gas, as discovered by the future Peacekeeper 01.

But in his newsletter last week, James Tynion IV wrote "for people who think that the original Bane is out of the picture entirely, I'd point them back to the caption in Joker #1 where Jim Gordon said he didn't believe he was dead."

It was certainly an impressive scene from James Tynion IV and Guillem March. And it did indeed have that caption.

The current Robin series has given us Damian Wayne defeating Bane's father as well as introducing concepts of resurrection. Could Lazarus Island be a solution? Will we have Bane back sooner than later in some fashion? Not in this week's The Joker #2, however, published by DC Comics tomorrow. Because James Tynion IV has this to say;

But the biggest new character we'll be dropping in this series, made her first appearance in Issue #2. She hasn't been named in the book yet, but promo around the book has called her VENGEANCE, DAUGHTER OF BANE. She is a f-cking bad-ass, and a character I am very very excited for you to see more of… I'm playing the long game with a lot of the Santa Prisca mythology I'm playing with here, and

You may have read about her on Bleeding Cool first. Because we're like that. So here's a look ahead at Vengeance in The Joker #3…

The Joker #3 is published tomorrow.