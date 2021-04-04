Easter Sunday Spoilers – Way Of X & Robin Are All About Resurrection

Resurrection time! Two comic books from two comic book publishers are coming out in April, both focussed on the idea of Resurrection. Which seems appropriate for the events of Easter Sunday. And big arranged fights to the death on an island, which seems slightly less so.

The first, Robin #1 by Josh Williamson and Gleb Melnikov sees Damian Wayne in pursuit of The League Of Lazarus. Damian Wayne was brought back from the dead by his grandfather's Lazarus Pit and the series will see others who have also been revived, challenge each other in battle. This includes King Snake, Ravager, Respawn, Nite-Wing, Brutale, one of the Double Dare twins, Constantine Drakon, Raptor and more – under the watchful eye of Mother Soul.

Naturally, these challenges will be fights to the death, as the challengers can just be revived and re-revived again. And then to fight again. Which does bring to mind David Mitchell's football trailer parody, "there's everything to play for, and forever to play it in".

While the X-Men books, which have been doing this resurrection shtick for a few years now, recently introduced the idea of The Crucible, where mutants who lost their powers can request, more who had them broken, combat with another mutant to the death, so they can be revived with their powers intact. Way Of X #1 by Si Spurrier and Bob Quinn looks into the mental and societal impact that this devil-may-care attitude to death may be having on the mutant population, especially the kids, as Nightcrawler continues to consider what a mutant religion might help – or hinder – with.

And what does it say of American super hero comic books, and society in general right now that two high-profile launches are all about the relative ease of bringing people back from the dead? Is this a new aspect to the power fantasy, of wish fulfillment that has always been part of the superhero myth, being applied to the world suffering a pandemic right now? I'm going to go with… yeah.

WAY OF X #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB210518

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

THE WAY TO THE FUTURE OF X! Mutantkind has built a new Eden… but there are serpents in this garden. Some mutants struggle to fit in. Some mutants turn to violence and death. And the children whisper

of the Patchwork Man, singing in their hearts…Only one mutant senses the looming shadows.

Snared by questions of death, law and love, only NIGHTCRAWLER can fight for the soul of Krakoa. Only he – and the curious crew he assembles – can help mutants defeat their inner-darkness and find a new way to live. The WAY OF X. SI SPURRIER (X-MEN LEGACY) and BOB QUINN (CAPTAIN AMERICA) push the frontiers of Krakoa in this unmissable entry into the bold new REIGN OF X. Rated T+In Shops: Apr 21, 2021 SRP: $4.99 ROBIN #1 CVR A GLEB MELNIKOV

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Gleb Melnikov

After learning of the deadly League of Lazarus tournament, Damian Wayne has a new mission: winning the tournament and prove he is the greatest fighter in the DC Universe! But first he must find the secret island where it's all going down! This brand-new solo Robin series will force Damian Wayne to find his own path away from both sides of his family! New mysteries! New supporting cast! First appearances of new characters! And lots of fights! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/27/2021