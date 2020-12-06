Will Ebay Melt Down Over First Appearance Of Plastic Woman?

The word on Friday was that Plastic Man was being written as a female-lead movie from Warners, written by Cat Vasko. Of course, Plastic Man has never been a female character in the comic. Or has she?

Earth 11 is a reality in the DC Multiverse – or Omniverse – in which the traditional genders of the DC Universe have been reversed, giving us Superwoman, Batwoman, Wonder Man and the rest.

And in one comic book portrayal of that world, from 2007, the unwieldy Countdown Presents: The Search For Ray Palmer: Superwoman And Batwoman #1, we got to see more of that world.

Including a blink-and-you'll-miss-it one page featured appearance of Plastic Woman, fighting alongside the Red Tornado who, at that point, had always been portrayed as a man.

Let's zoom in for a closer look.

The film can't come quick enough can it? There are also a couple of background shots to add.

Plastic Man created by cartoonist Jack Cole first appeared in Police Comics #1 in 1943 alongside The Spirit. Plastic Man was one of the first superheroes to incorporate humor into mainstream action storytelling. The publisher, Quality Comics, was bought by DC Comics and was integrated into the DC Universe in fits and starts, including becoming a member of the Justice League. He has appeared in several television and video game adaptations, including a short-lived television show of his own named The Plastic Man Comedy/Adventure Show which has never quite left my brain despite many attempts. And now a new kind of Plastic Man. Well, to be fair, Plastic Man was always rather fluid about most things.