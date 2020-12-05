Female Plastic Man Movie Being Written By Cat Vasko

Plastic Man is indeed still coming to the big screen. But, maybe not how originally intended. Cat Vasko has been tapped to pen a new script for the project, which will see Plastic Man become female. Vasko has written a bunch of acclaimed indie films, and also did some work on Lumberjanes when it used to be a Fox project. No reason is known right now for the new direction of Plastic Man, which I guess won't be called that anymore? But for now, this is the direction they are going in. The news was broken by The Hollywood Reporter.

Maybe Plastic Man Will Still Be In It And Pass The Mantle?

"The hero's true identity is Patrick "Eel" O'Brian, a crook turned good guy. O'Brian was part of a gang, and during a botched heist is shot and — wouldn't you know it — also doused with a chemical liquid. Left for dead by the gang, he awakens to find himself imbued with the power to shape-shift and stretch his body into almost anything, thanks to being the most malleable man alive. O'Brian eventually reforms and becomes a police officer." I must admit, I am for this move if they have the original Plastic Man appear and "pass the mantle" so to speak to someone else. That could be a ton of fun. Otherwise, this is kind of a weird place to take this project.

DC has an impressive slate in various stages of active production. Wonder Woman 84 hits HBO Max on Christmas Day, and other DC films like The Suicide Squad will also be on there. Black Adam, The Batman, a Green Lantern TV show, Shazam 2, Aquaman 2, Flash whatever-it-is…it seems like they finally have their act together huh? Now, Plastic Man joins the growing list. If they do this right, it could be one of the better ones.