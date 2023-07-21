Posted in: Comics | Tagged: David Pepose, punisher

Will Marvel Fans Accept A Blonde Punisher?

Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con by Marvel Comics is a brand new Punisher. Joe Garrison. And, yes, he's blonde.

At the end of the last issue of Punisher, Frank Castle was exiled, pursuing his own mission in Weird World. Buy nature abhors a vacuum. even when it's a Roomba. Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con by Marvel Comics is a brand new Punisher. Joe Garrison. And, yes, he's blonde.

A new PUNISHER will make his vengeful debut in an all-new ongoing comic series! Revealed during the MARVEL: Heroes, Hulks, and Super-Soldiers panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the new comic series will be penned by award-winning writer David Pepose (Savage Avengers, Moon Knight: City of the Dead) and drawn by artist Dave Wachter (Planet of the Apes, X-Men Legends), known for his gritty and noir-inspired art style. Covers will be illustrated by artist and industry veteran Rod Reis. Last week, Marvel Comics teased a single question: Who is the Punisher? Series writer David Pepose revealed the answer: Joe Garrison.

"The man might be different, but the punishment remains the same," said Pepose. "I wanted to introduce the Danny Ketch to Frank's Johnny Blaze."

Danny Ketch was the new Ghost Rider introduced in the nineties as a new Ghost Rider who has remained with the franchise even since, even as the original has returned, in a multitude of forms.

In this action-packed new PUNISHER saga, Frank Castle has disappeared, but evil will always need to be punished. With all-new threats rising to claim innocent victims, criminals will need to beware of a dangerous vigilante hunting them from the shadows. Enter a new Punisher: retired S.H.I.E.L.D. black ops agent Joe Garrison. But what brings him back into action? What put Joe Garrison on his path of vengeance? And when the smoke clears, will he even make it out alive? Pepose continued, "I asked myself 'How do we build a bigger table? And how do we invite as many readers as possible?' For existing fans of the Punisher and for new fans, this is a story that's not going to sacrifice any of the attitude, any of the action, and we are not letting the pedal off the metal."

Punisher #1 will be on sale starting the 8th of November.

PUNISHER #1

Written by DAVID PEPOSE

Art by DAVE WACHTER

Cover art by ROD REIS

Variant Cover by MICO SUAYAN

On Sale 11/8

