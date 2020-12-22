Will Wade and Elsa Get it On Before the Reboot in Deadpool #9? [XH]

Welcome to a X-mas week edition of X-ual Healing, the weekly X-Men recap column where we read the seventy-two X-Men comics Marvel publishes every month and tell you what happened. There were four X-books released last week: New Mutants #14, X-Force #15, Wolverine: Black, White, & Blood #2, and Deadpool #9.

Deadpool #9 Recap

Deadpool is still in the Bone Beast Dimension, having taken Elsa Bloodstone's bloodstone, along with its Bone Beast Queen infection, to save Elsa and fight the queen. But the queen likes infecting Deadpool and decides it might make a permanent home out of his body. Meanwhile, Elsa and Jeff the Land Shark help the captured village children escape the Bone Beast dimension. She feels a little guilty about leaving Deadpool to die though.

Back on Staten Island, the knights of Deadpool's roundish table find a ritual conducted by the cult of Deo Monstri. Too bad this book has one more issue left and it's a damn crossover tie-in, so there won't be a lot of time to wrap that plotline up.

Back in the Bone Beast dimension, Deadpool, who is now inside the Bone Beast's stomach, blows himself up with dynamite. It blows a hole in the queen and decapitates Deadpool. Deadpool dying burned the infection out of the bloodstone, so Elsa can take it back. She returns, reinserts her Bloodstone, finishes off the queen, picks up Deadpool's head and gives what she thinks is a lifeless head a kiss. Turns out he's alive though. Witty banter ensues and Elsa and Deadpool agree that they're dating now. Moving a little slow for a book with just one issue left, aren't they?

Next issue is a King in Black crossover, 40 pages, and presumably the last issue of the book. Deadpool's 30th anniversary is this year and Marvel is going to reboot the series, apparently with Rob Liefeld involved in some way, or so Rich's rumourmongering tells us. So I don't know how much of this will stick, but I enjoyed Wade's reign as king of Monster Island and I like his romance with Elsa Bloodstone, so it's too bad we (maybe) won't get to see them explored much further.

