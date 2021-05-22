Wolverine #1 – When Madripoor Became A Thing – At Auction

Madripoor is a Marvel fictitious version of a fictitious idea of Singapore, full of swarthy Asian pirate types and tropes in a libertarian organised-criminal free-for-all with a mix of bars, drug dens, casinos and, I don't know, cock-fighting dens.

It was recently recreated for the TV series The Falcon & The Winter Soldier – though without a single Asian figure. I am not sure whether that is more racist or less. Someone should write a long and considered essay on that issue. This isn't that.

Madripoor first appeared in New Mutants, but it was in 1988 that it became a major part of Marvel comics continuity, as the chosen home of Wolverine when he was outside of the X-Men, posing as the white-suited and eye-patched bruiser, Patch.

After the X-Men were believed to be dead to the eyes of the world and relocated to Australia, Wolverine investigated the death of a friend, taking him back to Madripoor's Princess Bar which he buys a stake in. After he is attacked, tortured and stabbed, Wolverine began wearing an eye patch as a new surprise, to keep the resurrection of the X-Men a secret. And the name "Patch"

And that issue – including his first appearance in that form – is up for auction right now, from Heritage Auctions, at a CGC 9.6 grade, valued at $60 but currently at $63 with a day or so left to go. For collectors, you know that when Wolverine comes to the MCU, with Madripoor in place, his Patch identity may become quite the thing. Here's the listing, not too long to go before it sets the price.