Wolverine #22 Preview: Think of the Ongoing Sales Boost!

Deadpool jokingly teases an ongoing team-up series with Logan in this preview of Wolverine #22, but Marvel would absolutely go for that pitch. Now you've done it, Percy. You're going to have to write another book! Check out the preview below.

Wolverine #22

by Benjamin Percy & Adam Kubert, cover by Adam Kubert

WHO CAN YOU TRUST? WOLVERINE is trapped in an adamantium prison, and it's probably DEADPOOL's fault. But the betrayal of MAVERICK stings worst of all! Just what is so valuable in that briefcase that it pits mutant against mutant…against C.I.A.?

