Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute MArtian Manhunter, Deniz camp

Deniz Camp Signs An Exclusive Writing Deal With DC Comics…

Deniz Camp has signed an exclusive commitment to DC Comics ahead of the conclusion of Absolute Martian Manhunter

Article Summary Deniz Camp has reportedly signed an exclusive writing deal with DC Comics, marking a major shift in his comics career.

The Deniz Camp DC move follows work on an upcoming Absolute Universe event after Absolute Martian Manhunter ends.

Absolute Martian Manhunter is set to conclude on July 1, 2026, ahead of San Diego Comic-Con and Eisner buzz.

Deniz Camp’s recent credits span Marvel, DC, Image, Valiant, Vault and Scout, showing why DC would lock him in.

Exclusive deals may not entirely be what they used to be. As evidenced by Joshua Williamson, currently writing Iron Man for Marvel Comics while being exclusive to DC Comics. Publishers aren't quite as cutthroat as they used to be and are more willing to include "carve-outs" from exclusive deals to placate folk, while still ensuring they get the majority of a creator's work that they have decided to invest in. But you are not likely to see Jonathan Hickman writing Batman any time soon, nor Scott Snyder writing X-Men. Exclusive contracts can vary widely, but they certainly tie a creator to a publisher for a hefty chunk of their work across a certain timescale, in some cases making it practically impossible to find time to work for anyone else. And right now, Bleeding Cool hears, spinning out of the HeroesCon convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, that Deniz Camp, writer on The Ultimates, Ultimate Endgame, Absolute Crisis Events and Absolute Martian Manhunter, has signed an exclusive commitment to DC Comics.

We know that Deniz Camp has been working on the soon-to-be-announced Absolute Universe Event Comic, which will come out after the final issue of Absolute Martian Manhunter, which will be published on the 1st of July 2026, ahead of San Diego Comic-Con, full of announcements, and the Eisner Awards, for which he has been nominated in five categories this year. He only stopped writing that series because of other opportunities. Opportunities we expect will now be at DC Comics…

Deniz Camp was born in the Philippines and raised in the American Midwest. His father is Turkish, and his mother is Filipina. He is the author of, amongst other comics, Maxwell's Demons with Vittorio Astone from Vault, Agent of W.O.R.L.D.E. with Filya Bratukhin from Scout Comics, 20th Century Men with artist Stipan Morian from Image Comics, Bloodshot Unleashed with Jon Davis-Hunt from Valiant, Children Of The Vault with Luca Maresca from Marvel, The Ultimates with Juan Frigeri from Marvel Comics, Absolute Martian Manhunter with Javier Rodriguez from DC, Assorted Crisis Events with Eric Zawadzki from Image, Ultimate Endgame with Jonas Sharf from Marvel, and Bleeding Hearts with Stipan Morian from DC Comics/Vertigo. So that's quite a lot to choose from…

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