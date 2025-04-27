Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: kitty pryde, wolverine, x-men

Wolverine And Kitty Pryde #1 Preview: Soul-Saving in Japan

Check out Wolverine And Kitty Pryde #1, where Logan and Kitty face mysterious forces in Japan while protecting those they love. Chris Claremont returns to tell an untold tale!

CLAREMONT RETURNS TO THE FAN-FAVORITE DUO! When KITTY PRYDE nearly lost her soul to OGUN during her journey to Japan, LOGAN was there to keep the youngest X-MAN on the path to good. But as a mysterious force threatens their lives while staying with MARIKO YASHIDA, it's going to take all of their combined mutant, ninja and fighting skills to protect those they love! An all-new adventure, set in the aftermath of Chris Claremont's legendary KITTY PRYDE & WOLVERINE limited series, at last tells the full story of the duo's journey in Japan before returning to the X-Men and the heartbreak, trials and tribulations that made the characters what they are today. Note: Multiple characters' first appearances in this issue!

Wolverine And Kitty Pryde #1

by Chris Claremont & Damian Couceiro, cover by Alan Davis

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.9 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 30, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621033600111

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621033600116 – WOLVERINE AND KITTY PRYDE #1 MARCUS TO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621033600117 – WOLVERINE AND KITTY PRYDE #1 ADI GRANOV VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621033600121 – WOLVERINE AND KITTY PRYDE #1 ADI GRANOV VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621033600131 – WOLVERINE AND KITTY PRYDE #1 RICKIE YAGAWA VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621033600141 – WOLVERINE AND KITTY PRYDE #1 BENGUS MARVEL VS. CAPCOM VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621033600151 – WOLVERINE AND KITTY PRYDE #1 TODD NAUCK ICONIC VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

